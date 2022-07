WINNABOW — Brunswick County beat Boger City 7-3 and won the N.C. Dixie Boys Baseball state championship July 13 at Town Creek Park, earning a bid to the World Series. For many members of the Brunswick team (ages 13-14), this will be their second consecutive trip to the World Series. Brunswick County won the Junior Dixie Boys Baseball (age 13) state title last year and finished second in the World Series.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO