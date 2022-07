If you’ve been looking to try out Call of Duty: Vanguard and its Zombies mode, there won’t be a better time to do it than when they’re on free access. During CoD free access, the multiplayer and other select game modes become available for free for a limited time. This allows players to try out the game, and they can purchase it later, if they were satisfied with the experience.

