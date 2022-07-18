ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble County, OH

Toddler severely burned; Ohio man arrested

By Karen Compton
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio ( WTRF ) — After a toddler was burned, Michael Fox, 23, was arrested and charged with felonious assault, the Noble County Sheriff’s Office reported.

In addition, Jane Walters, 61, and Renee Walters, 19, were each charged with child endangerment, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Death toll rises to 4 in Indiana mall shooting

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. on July 8 from a home on Outpost Road in Noble County about a toddler who was burned.

After EMS arrived on scene, the child was transported to Marietta Memorial in Washington County due to severe injuries. Hospital officials notified law enforcement they suspected the injuries were the result of child abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHlLh_0gj7rOs500

Detectives and deputies from the Noble County Sheriff’s Office and Noble County Children’s Services went to the hospital and began an investigation that lead to the arrest of Fox. The sheriff’s office said “admissions were made about how the burns had occurred to the child.”

The child was transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital Burn Unit to continue treatment.

Fox is currently being held in Noble County Jail without bond.

‘It’s being forgotten’: Vigil held for Canton man shot by police on New Year’s

Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie requested that the Noble County Health Department inspect the Outpost Road residence, and inspectors deemed the residence “unlivable” and condemned it for human habitation.

Due to the severity of the injuries, additional charges are reportedly being considered.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
wtuz.com

Official Indictments for Three in Shooting, Body Dump

Three Uhrichsville men are facing multiple charges in the death and subsequent bumping of John Bashline, 37, of Powhatan Point. An investigation determined that the May incident occurred during alcohol consumption, at a residence on Feed Spring Road, and reckless handling of a firearm. Tuscarawas County Sheriff Detectives noted that...
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

UPDATE: Colerain police say parents of missing child found

COLERAIN, Ohio — UPDATE:. The Colerain Police Department says the parents of a missing child have been located. The Colerain Police Department says they're trying to find the parents of a missing child. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in...
COLERAIN, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg Police Chief: No assault reported at City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department says that there have been no sexual assaults reported in or around City Park. Police Chief Matthew Board made the announcement in response to various social media posts about an alleged attack in the park. In a release Tuesday afternoon, Board says...
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Noble County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Noble County, OH
The Athens NEWS

Glouster man’s community control revoked

A Glouster man has been sentenced to a maximum term of a year and a half in prison after violating the terms of his community control when he sold drugs to a Franklin County man who overdosed and died. Brandon Keith appeared in Athens County Common Pleas Court Monday where...
GLOUSTER, OH
Your Radio Place

Man arrested after a two county chase that ended in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An incident that began in Belmont County led to a two county pursuit and standoff that ended in Zanesville Sunday night. According to the Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol, a man reportedly rear-ended a a car in Belmont County and fled the scene. The pursuit started in Guernsey County on I-70 westbound and ended up at the off-ramp for Underwood Street in Zanesville after officers spiked the cars tires and the vehicle then stopped. A standoff then took place for about two hours and the man was then pulled from the car and arrested. The patrol said the 40-year-old driver from Pennsylvania was the only person in the vehicle. He’s currently at Genesis and will be formally charged once he is released. The Patrol was assisted by the Zanesville Police Department and Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC News

After two years in a coma, West Virginia woman wakes to name brother in attack

A West Virginia woman awoke from a years-long coma after being brutally attacked and identified her brother as the assailant, according to local reports. Wanda Palmer had been in a long term care facility in New Martinsville, West Virginia, after being beaten in her home in June of 2020, according to the West Virginia Metro News. When Palmer was discovered, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellenger said she was so savagely attacked, authorities thought she was dead, the paper reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Toddler#Violent Crime#Ems#Marietta Memorial
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County man admits to meth charge in Marshall County

Blake Aron Davis, of Bellaire, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Davis, 29, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Davis admitted to selling methamphetamine in November 2021 in Marshall County. Davis faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Fatal crash Friday near New Philadelphia

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that happened on State Route 416 just north of New Philadelphia. According to the OSHP, a 2001 GMC Jimmy was traveling southbound on the route and failed to negotiate a curve, traveled across the centerline, and off the left side of the road.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WTAP

Safety concerns bring more police to the Memorial Bridge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg police and Washington County Sheriffs are working together to help with safety concerns on the Memorial Bridge. Construction on the Memorial Bridge has reduced the traffic to one lane. Flaggers and traffic lights have been placed on both sides to help the flow of traffic.
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtuz.com

First Round of OneOhio Settlement Distributed

Nick McWilliams reporting – Funds are being distributed around the state for the initial payments of the OneOhio settlement. The $808 million settlement was agreed to last year, which drug distributors will pay over an 18-year period due to their role in the opioid epidemic. The first round came...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy