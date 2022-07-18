Toddler severely burned; Ohio man arrested

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio ( WTRF ) — After a toddler was burned, Michael Fox, 23, was arrested and charged with felonious assault, the Noble County Sheriff’s Office reported.

In addition, Jane Walters, 61, and Renee Walters, 19, were each charged with child endangerment, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. on July 8 from a home on Outpost Road in Noble County about a toddler who was burned.

After EMS arrived on scene, the child was transported to Marietta Memorial in Washington County due to severe injuries. Hospital officials notified law enforcement they suspected the injuries were the result of child abuse.

Detectives and deputies from the Noble County Sheriff’s Office and Noble County Children’s Services went to the hospital and began an investigation that lead to the arrest of Fox. The sheriff’s office said “admissions were made about how the burns had occurred to the child.”

The child was transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital Burn Unit to continue treatment.

Fox is currently being held in Noble County Jail without bond.

Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie requested that the Noble County Health Department inspect the Outpost Road residence, and inspectors deemed the residence “unlivable” and condemned it for human habitation.

Due to the severity of the injuries, additional charges are reportedly being considered.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.