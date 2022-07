BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (NEWS10) – A person of interest who was being sought in connection with the suspicious death of a missing Massachusetts woman was found Tuesday night while walking in West Brattleboro by members of the Vermont State Police and the Brattleboro Police Department. During an attempt to speak with the man at about 7:45 p.m., he was shot by police and has been pronounced dead.

