JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – From the Mayport area to Moncrief to the Southside, Jacksonville saw five shootings in 10 hours over the weekend that left two dead and five injured. Although Jacksonville homicides declined last year for the first time in a decade, they are starting to increase again this year. New4JAX data shows Jacksonville has had 87 homicides so far in 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO