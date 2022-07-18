ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

Police: Man reportedly in grave condition after being pulled from pond in Saugus

By James Paleologopoulos
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is in grave condition after being pulled out of Upper Pond in Saugus, according to police. State...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

 

Saugus, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Saugus, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Vehicle sought in Wilmington pedestrian hit-and-run crash

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Wilmington Police is searching for a car in connection with a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of Nichols and 5th Street, according to officials, near the town lines with Billerica and Tewksbury. One pedestrian was seriously...
WILMINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old Massachusetts woman with warrants accused of biting and spitting on police officers, pouring beer on bus driver

A Massachusetts woman is facing a list of assault and battery charges. According to MBTA Transit Police, on Tuesday at approximately 10:00 p.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the South District received a radio call to respond to the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester for a disorderly group on board an MBTA bus. The group had fled prior to the officers’ arrival. The officers were met by the T operator who relayed a female poured, what the victim believed to be beer, over his head. Another member of the group kicked the buses door window prior to fleeing. The window sustained a spider web crack as a result. Based on a detailed description provided of the male who kicked the window and the female who doused the operator with beer the officers performed an area search and located the offending female, later identified as Shatia Butler, 24, of Boston and a male juvenile, 16, of Roxbury on Columbia Road.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Police investigating death in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are completing an “ongoing death investigation” in Everett, according to the Middlesex County DA’s Office. The victim was reportedly a 38-year-old male, who was found dead inside a home on Central Street Tuesday morning. Several neighbors told 7NEWS that they heard screaming...
whdh.com

Hanover Police: Public’s help requested in ID’ing exposure suspect

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hanover are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to have exposed himself at a YMCA. The department said the incident happened on Friday, July 15, and provided photos of the suspect in a social media post. According to police, the man allegedly exposed himself at the YMCA Hanover to an adult victim.
HANOVER, MA
#Police#Upper Pond#Breakheart Reservation#Sunbeam Television
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man dies after being pulled from lake over the weekend

A Massachusetts man has drowned while at a lake over the weekend. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, a young man was pulled from Silver Lake in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus yesterday and later died. The victim is identified as Maynor Salas Lopez, 21, of Lynn. Preliminary...
SAUGUS, MA
whdh.com

Two women arrested after allegedly breaking in, attacking woman with knife

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two women have been arrested for allegedly attacking a third woman with a knife and physically assaulting her. Shortly after noon Wednesday, a woman called 911 to report that she had been assaulted inside a Julio Drive home. Several officers immediately arrived on scene, where she provided a description of the suspects and the car they fled in. Officers on scene determined that the two female suspects forced entry into the third woman’s home, attacked her with a knife and physically assaulted her. She was transported to UMass Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SHREWSBURY, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
whdh.com

New Hampshire Police arrest man who assaulted a woman after second time trespassing at her home

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua Police have arrested a man who physically and sexually assaulted a woman early Tuesday morning. At 3:59 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Grand Avenue. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation and determined that 28-year-old Bryan Gonzalez Clemente had trespassed at the residence and then physically and sexually assaulted a female known to him.
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

28 people displaced, firefighters treated for heat exhaustion after 5-alarm blaze in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - 28 people, including eight children, were displaced after a fire in Easton Boston was put out, leaving at least nine firefighters needing medical attention. “I got scared, my heart started racing,” said Julian Zapata, who lived next door. “I just ran upstairs to make sure everyone got out. You could feel the intensity- as soon as I opened door, I had to close it cause it was so intense. It was overwhelming.”
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating what appears to be a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Winston Road. Police taped off a large portion of that area and shell casings could be seen on the ground as officers placed evidence markers on the street.
BOSTON, MA

