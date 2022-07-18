ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

2023 NBA MVP Betting Odds: Who’s the Favorite Between Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid?

By Jack Dougherty
 3 days ago

It’s never too early to start talking NBA MVP odds for next season. Hey, as long as the odds are available for everyone to bet, it’s fair game in my eyes.

So, with still three months left until the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, let’s check out the MVP betting odds and see who the top favorites are.

2023 NBA MVP betting odds: Luka Doncic pegged as the favorite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXa84_0gj7r7wz00
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers hugs Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks after a game | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Nikola Jokic has won back-to-back MVP awards by convincing margins, but he’s not the betting favorite to make it three in a row. Instead, Luka Doncic has been pegged as the favorite to win the award at +460 odds. The Dallas Mavericks point guard is coming off a season in which he averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game. Doncic was also named to the All-NBA First Team for the third season in a row. With the Mavericks poised to make the jump to championship contention in 2023, Doncic will enter the season as the most likely MVP winner.

Behind Doncic is Joel Embiid (+550), who’s been the MVP runner-up in each of the last two seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers center will be motivated to finally bring home the hardware this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is next on the odds board at +650 to win his third MVP award, and Jokic is right behind at a surprising 10/1.

Full 2023 NBA MVP betting odds

The top four names on the odds board deserve to be there, but what about the rest of the list? Check out the full betting odds for the 2023 MVP award below:

Player 2023 MVP Odds
Luka Doncic +460
Joel Embiid +550
Giannis Antetokounmpo +650
Nikola Jokic +1000
Jayson Tatum +1300
Stephen Curry +1300
Kevin Durant +1300
Ja Morant +1600
Kawhi Leonard +2000
LeBron James +2400
Devin Booker +3000
Trae Young +4600
Jimmy Butler +4600
Anthony Davis +5000
Karl-Anthony Towns +6000
Damian Lillard +6500
Zion Williamson +6500
Paul George +6500
Bradley Beal +10000
Kyrie Irving +10000
Chris Paul +10000
DeMar DeRozan +10000
James Harden +10000
Anthony Edwards +12000
Donovan Mitchell +12000
LaMelo Ball +13000

All betting odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 7/17.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 .

RELATED: Luka Doncic Is So Special That He Forced the Phoenix Suns Into Putting Out an Unexpected Statement

The post 2023 NBA MVP Betting Odds: Who’s the Favorite Between Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Read the original article from Sportscasting | Pure Sports

