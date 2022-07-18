2023 NBA MVP Betting Odds: Who’s the Favorite Between Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid?

It’s never too early to start talking NBA MVP odds for next season. Hey, as long as the odds are available for everyone to bet, it’s fair game in my eyes.

So, with still three months left until the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, let’s check out the MVP betting odds and see who the top favorites are.

2023 NBA MVP betting odds: Luka Doncic pegged as the favorite

Nikola Jokic has won back-to-back MVP awards by convincing margins, but he’s not the betting favorite to make it three in a row. Instead, Luka Doncic has been pegged as the favorite to win the award at +460 odds. The Dallas Mavericks point guard is coming off a season in which he averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game. Doncic was also named to the All-NBA First Team for the third season in a row. With the Mavericks poised to make the jump to championship contention in 2023, Doncic will enter the season as the most likely MVP winner.

Behind Doncic is Joel Embiid (+550), who’s been the MVP runner-up in each of the last two seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers center will be motivated to finally bring home the hardware this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is next on the odds board at +650 to win his third MVP award, and Jokic is right behind at a surprising 10/1.

Full 2023 NBA MVP betting odds

The top four names on the odds board deserve to be there, but what about the rest of the list? Check out the full betting odds for the 2023 MVP award below:

Player 2023 MVP Odds Luka Doncic +460 Joel Embiid +550 Giannis Antetokounmpo +650 Nikola Jokic +1000 Jayson Tatum +1300 Stephen Curry +1300 Kevin Durant +1300 Ja Morant +1600 Kawhi Leonard +2000 LeBron James +2400 Devin Booker +3000 Trae Young +4600 Jimmy Butler +4600 Anthony Davis +5000 Karl-Anthony Towns +6000 Damian Lillard +6500 Zion Williamson +6500 Paul George +6500 Bradley Beal +10000 Kyrie Irving +10000 Chris Paul +10000 DeMar DeRozan +10000 James Harden +10000 Anthony Edwards +12000 Donovan Mitchell +12000 LaMelo Ball +13000

