Can you Tow Charge a Rivian?

Off-road trails are hazardous places, even for the most accomplished trucks and SUVs, but as technology has advanced, the inherent risks associated with tackling tough terrain have been greatly diminished. One of the cleverest inventions in this area is the off-road camera, or as Toyota calls it, the Multi-Terrain Monitor. On vehicles like the Toyota Sequoia, this system allows you to see exterior views that would normally be impossible from the driver's vantage point. The Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender have similar systems that make it easier to avoid obstacles, but Toyota is now making these off-roaders and their systems seem obsolete with a new sort of off-road terrain monitor that makes the vehicle's body panels practically transparent.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO