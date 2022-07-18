ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can you Tow Charge a Rivian?

MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
The potential of running out of battery in your Rivian EV while far from home or a charging station is one reason people have range anxiety. Of course, calling a tow company is an option if you’re ever in this predicament. However, it could be quite the expense, not to mention...

MotorBiscuit

Here are the 3 Most Reliable Diesel Pickup Trucks of All Time

Ah, diesel trucks. It’s hard not to love them. However, diesel trucks come with a bit of a learning curve. Driving these big oil burners isn’t the hard part; it’s the slightly strange mechanics of how the trucks work. An unreliable diesel engine might just be the worst automotive experience ever, but having a solid diesel is unlike anything else. Here are the three most reliable diesel pickup trucks of all time.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's New Off-Road Camera Will Make Your SUV Disappear

Off-road trails are hazardous places, even for the most accomplished trucks and SUVs, but as technology has advanced, the inherent risks associated with tackling tough terrain have been greatly diminished. One of the cleverest inventions in this area is the off-road camera, or as Toyota calls it, the Multi-Terrain Monitor. On vehicles like the Toyota Sequoia, this system allows you to see exterior views that would normally be impossible from the driver's vantage point. The Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender have similar systems that make it easier to avoid obstacles, but Toyota is now making these off-roaders and their systems seem obsolete with a new sort of off-road terrain monitor that makes the vehicle's body panels practically transparent.
TECHNOLOGY
MotorBiscuit

Can the Ford F-150 Lightning Be Driven to Places Without Charging?

The Ford F-150 Lightning is certainly one of the most interesting new vehicles in the market. Like every car, truck, or SUV on the road, the Lightning requires fuel to drive. In this case, that fuel is electricity. It’s not a secret that EV charging stations aren’t as plentiful as gas stations, but can this truck go places where there aren’t any public chargers?
CARS
#Towing#Vehicles#Rivian Ev#Bev
MotorBiscuit

When a Truck Driver Flashes Lights What Does It Mean?

Big rig drivers often have an advantage over the average driver. They sit higher and have a higher perspective than others, which gives them a better view of the surrounding conditions. Truckers also communicate with others through the citizen’s band radio and are almost always aware of things around the corner. Chances are you probably share the road with trucks nearly every day, and you’ve noticed them flashing lights. So what does it mean when a truck driver flashes lights?
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value

It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 Plug-In Hybrids to Buy Instead of Any EV

It’s no secret that the rising gas prices in the U.S. and climate concerns have made many people curious about electric vehicles (EVs). EVs rely on electric motors and require no gasoline to run, instead fueling up at charging stations. On the other hand, hybrid models are mostly gas-powered but have a small electric motor that turns off when coasting or at a standstill. This motor is charged when the driver applies the brakes, and they cost much less than EVs.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2023 Ford Ranger or 2023 Ford Maverick: Which Should You Buy?

While the 2023 Ford Ranger and 2023 Ford Maverick are not yet released, it is possible that you might be cross-shopping these two Ford trucks. After a long hiatus, the Ford Ranger came back to the United States and the Ford Maverick was all-new for 2022. Both pickups represent the effort the blue oval is willing to put into its trucks. And although the Ranger and Maverick are in different segments, you may be wondering which truck is the right pick for your specific needs.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 1 Major Difference Between 4-Wheel-Drive and All-Wheel-Drive

If you’re shopping for a new SUV you may be overwhelmed by all of the things you have to consider. There are seemingly endless features that are both standard and optional, and determining which ones you need can be a daunting task. Yet some are really important, and whether you buy 4-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive in your new SUV or truck may matter to you. Here’s the difference between 4WD and AWD and which one is right for you.
BUYING CARS
TechCrunch

GM unveils Chevy Blazer EV to challenge Tesla Model Y

The Chevrolet Blazer EV, which will go on sale in 2023 as a 2024 model year, isn’t the only impending GM electric vehicle. A slew of Cadillac and Chevy EVs are also making their way to market. But the Blazer, at its more affordable price point and in the lucrative SUV segment, could kick-start GM’s sales goals.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Long Can a Car Stay Parked Without Driving It?

It’s always nice to have a spare car for those “what if” moments, like when you wake up to go to work and your vehicle won’t start. However, letting a car sit for long periods can have negative effects on it, and you might find yourself with two dead cars. The good news is that with the right maintenance and preparation, you can leave your car sitting for a while without fear of doing permanent damage to it. But exactly how long can a car stay parked without driving it?
CARS
Top Speed

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Could Eat the Tesla Model 3’s Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the saloon version of the Ioniq 5, which has been a tremendous value-for-money electric crossover from the South Korean giant. The former is set to enter the market as a 2024 model, with a bigger 77.4-kWh battery pack and a more streamlined body. These factors will enhance the overall range, which is said to be more than 380 miles per full charge. However, did Hyundai unleash a nightmare for its top rival: the Tesla Model 3? I think there is more than what meets the eye.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

4 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid, Not a 2022 Toyota RAV Hybrid, per Consumer Reports

Hybrid SUVs are more appealing among drivers today due to the fuel economy ratings you can get with them. Two of the best on the market are the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and the Honda CR-V Hybrid, both of which are excellent picks. However, out of the two models, you might want to choose the Honda SUV. Here are four reasons why the CR-V is the better option to pick.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2 Least Popular Large SUVs Are Also the Cheapest

SUVs have become the standard for large groups, especially those with a lot of cargo. Some consumers need a vehicle that will carry as many people as possible for cheap. However, the two cheapest large SUVs for 2022 are the least popular in sales. Here are some reasons why the cheapest SUVs in their class are actually selling the least.
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

2023 Ford Maverick: Release Date, Price, and Specs — Cheapest Pickup Truck!

First introduced for the 2022 model year, the Ford Maverick compact pickup truck is an immense success. It offers a fuel-sipping hybrid powertrain, a versatile pickup bed, and a low price. These attributes make the Maverick a good alternative to the Hyundai Santa Cruz, another popular compact pickup truck. Find out the release date, price, specs, and features for the 2023 Ford Maverick.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

