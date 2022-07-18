ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

ROUNDUP: RiverDogs set to play 9 straight at home

By Rob Gantt, rgantt@ourgazette.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

The Charleston RiverDogs head into break on the heels of back-to-back victories at Lynchburg July 16-17. The RiverDogs knocked off the Cleveland Guardians affiliate by scores of 6-3 and 7-4. Charleston, a Single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, is 56-30 overall and 10-10 in the second half of...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Carolina Spartans aim for redemption in bowl game

Carolina Spartans general manager Terry Jackson said the semi-pro football organization is circling this season as the new normal. The Spartans, who played home games at the former Garrett Academy and Charleston County School District 4 stadium in North Charleston, finished 8-2 in the American Football Alliance season and earned a spot in a bowl game.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

CityWatch: From Southern Charm to Southern Gothic

Throughout our history, South Carolina has given the rest of the country much to discuss. From that April day in 1861 when we fired on federal troops at Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor and officially kicked off the Civil War, to that June day in 2009 when our governor went hiking on the Appalachian Trail and somehow ended up in Argentina, the Palmetto state has often gotten the nation’s attention.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Wednesday night rush hour could be a rain snarl

The evening rush hour around the Charleston, Mount Pleasant and North Charleston regions could see snarls into the night as heavy bands of rain pass through the area. The pattern is part of the continued summer squalls that produce downpours. Around 4 p.m., Charleston police issued an alert that several...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
South Lynchburg, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
The Post and Courier

Dynamic Health & Fitness takes Moncks Corner by storm

While the rapidly-growing Dynamic Health & Fitness has recently opened its newest site in Moncks Corner – its fourth in South Carolina – President & CEO Matt Mollohan assures that his “service-first” operation is the antithesis of big-box venues that prioritize profits over people. Fresh off...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

2 lifelong friends’ Mount Pleasant restaurant inspired by annual trips to Greece

MOUNT PLEASANT — There wasn’t an open indoor table in sight on June 29 at Philosophia, a 3-month-old Greek restaurant located in a strip center anchored by Whole Foods. As a cast-iron skillet of pan-fried kefalograviera cheese, flambéed with brandy and lemon, whizzed by, the chatter between servers and diners felt warm and intimate, as if the restaurant had been there for years.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

My Charleston Weekend: Flea markets, craft beer and family fun

This weekend is full of fun events for kids and adults. Take your family to Middleton Place for the Kids Day Market, drink tequila at SOL or find treasure at a pop-up flea market at Firefly Distillery. Salsa Night. Dance the night away with Gino Castillo and the Cuban Cowboys...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enock Kwakwa
Person
Jonny Evans
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - August 4 2022

CubeSmart NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: The following self-storage Cube contents containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart to satisfy a lien on August 4 2022 at www.storagetreasures. com Online Bids start approximately 14 days prior to the final sale date listed above at the stores listed below at the approximate times listed below: Online bids END at approximately 11:00 am CubeSmart # 894, 102 South Creek Blvd. Goose Creek, SC 29445 (843)553-0944: Cube 1 Alex Goff, Cube 35 Desmond Reynolds, Cube 87 Melissa Herrera, Cube 101 Thomas Leon Colyer 3rd, Cube 139 Devan Middleton, Cube 166 Drew Maxwell, Cube 210 Adrianna Brann, Cube 220 Ann Marie Foy, Cube 277 Morgan Hedin, Cube 307 Don Clawson, Cube 435 Jasmine Dias. Online Bids END at approximately 12:00 pm CubeSmart #896, 5850 A Rivers Avenue, North Charleston SC 29406 (843)744-2150: Cube 101 Victoria Sisk, Cube 134 Christopher Mcdonald, Cube 182 Karen Armstrong, Cube 183 Miguel Irizarry-Ramirez, Cube 314 Teona Middleton, Cube 319 Monique Forrest, Cube 432 Dante Jones, Cube 440 Diamonte Evans, Cube 446 Anthony Granno, Cube 466 Sheila Christian-Cobb, Cube 491 Jarrod Nelson, Cube 493 Brianna Currier, Cube 528 Anthony Jones, Cube 903 Dusty Matthews. Online Bids END at approximately 1:00 pm CubeSmart # 899, 1003 Folly Road, Charleston SC 29412 (843) 795-8300: Cube 103 Thomas Hart, Cube 116 David Duncan, Cube 508 Robert E. O'Neal/Robert O'Neal, Cube 624 John Peter Rugheimer, III, Cube 911 Kenneth Mark Noonan, Cube 1022 Charles Stewart, Jr./Charles Michael Stewart, Jr., Cube 1116 Robert Schneider. Online Bids END at approximately 3:00 PM CubeSmart # 5532 2560 US-52 Moncks Corner SC 29461 (843) 761-7203: Cube A78/79 Joseph Carlton/Joseph S Carlton, Cube B317 Wanaqua Huggins, Cube G615 Roy Calderia, Cube D676 Bruce Bennett. Online Bids END at approximately 4:00 pm CubeSmart # 5445 3180 Marginal Road Charleston, SC 29414 (843) 763-3335: Cube A26 Carol Payne/Carol G Payne/Carol A Payne, Cube F30 Kyrell Hemingway, Cube G248 Jordan Clark, Cube G448 Delbert Smalls. Online Bids END at approximately 4:30 pm CubeSmart # 5447 1074 Clements Ferry Road Charleston, SC 29492 (843)881-4500: Cube 129 Dustin Mitchum, Cube 147 Steven Andrew Lynn/Steven Lynn, Cube 148 Franklin Pinckney, Cube 617 Bria Campbell. AD# 2011811.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

2503 Two Oaks Drive, Charleston, SC 29414

This beautiful waterfront home on a tidal creek with dock offers the most breathtaking views of the Stono River. Nestled among moss draped shadowing Oaks and Lowcountry Palms Tree's on approximately half acre there's an abundance of space to enjoy gatherings with family and friends. The high vaulted ceiling and numerous windows invite an abundance of natural light. Elegantly designed with an open floor plan that includes a spacious great room with high vaulted ceiling. Spacious Kitchen features a gas range built in microwave and has access to a back deck with views of the Tidal Creek. The master suite has its own private deck with views of the waterfront a nice walk-in closet a walk in tile shower tile floors dual vanity sinks. For that person in your family that enjoys fishing there is space in the 3+ car garage for the boat. Neighborhood membership is voluntary. Cost was 125.00. Amenities include a boat landing and community dock. Enjoy the walking trail around the neighborhood pond.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charleston Riverdogs#University Of Connecticut#South Carolina Stingrays#Riverdogs#Cleveland Guardians#Carolina League
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County obituaries for July 5-11

ALLEN, Augusta Louise, 72, of Moncks Corner died July 6. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home. CALLAHAN, Richard Allen, 59, of St. Stephen died July 7. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner. COLLINS, Denisa Marie, 76, of Summerville died July 1. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center. DENT, Mary A.,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Sweetgrass Festival to combine art, history and tradition

If you’re unsure how to spend your Saturday, consider dropping by the 18th annual Sweetgrass Festival at Waterfront Park in Mount Pleasant. Experience Gullah Geechee traditions, enjoy live performances and learn about the sweetgrass basket art form at the festival on July 23. Take a stroll through the Artisan...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Professors sue USC Beaufort, alleging workplace discrimination

Two women — a current professor at the University of South Carolina Beaufort and a former professor of the university — have sued the Lowcountry school for allegedly failing to protect them from the harassment of a male professor. Attorneys for Cynthia Flowers and Kasia Pawelek filed the...
BEAUFORT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
The Post and Courier

Summons - MARY ANN MIDDLETON

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT C/A #: 2022-CP-10-02099 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF FILING OF COMPLAINT (Non-Jury) FORECLOSURE TRUIST BANK F/K/A BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY Plaintiff, vs. MARY ANN MIDDLETON; THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THROUGH ITS AGENCY, THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; and SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, Defendants. ________________________ TO THE DEFENDANT MARY ANN MIDDLETON ABOVE NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to the said Complaint upon the subscribers, at their office, 508 Meeting Street, West Columbia, South Carolina 29169, or at Post Office Box 11682, Columbia, South Carolina 29211, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint in the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the original Complaint in the above entitled action was filed in the Clerk of Court's Office for Charleston County on May 5, 2022. A Notice of Foreclosure Intervention was also filed in the Clerk of Court's Office. s/Ryan J. Patane Ryan J. Patane S.C. Bar No. 103116 Benjamin E. Grimsley S.C. Bar No. 70335 D'ALBERTO, GRAHAM & GRIMSLEY, LLC Attorneys for the Plaintiff P.O. Box 11682 Columbia, S.C. 29211 (803) 233-1177 rpatane@dgglegal.com AD# 2013124.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown Police: Slain man was Marathon robbery suspect

GEORGETOWN — Authorities said the man shot and killed by a Georgetown Police officer July 16 was the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred earlier that morning. James Robert Frazier Jr. of Myrtle Beach was identified July 19 as the suspect in an armed robbery Marathon Gas Station, located at 320 Exchange St., that happened around 8 a.m. on July 16. The robbery suspect was armed with a knife and took an undetermined amount of cash, police said. He then fled the station on foot.
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

536 Man O War Lane, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Lovely 4 bedroom home in Fairmont South! Located in the new neighborhood of Fairmont South in Moncks corner is this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home. The first floor features beautiful LVP flooring a spacious open concept floor plan crown moulding an office/bonus room and a large primary bedroom and bath. The kitchen is every cooks dream with granite countertops a gas range and beautiful tile upgrades. The second floor is home to three more spacious bedrooms and a large bonus/family room. You will also find extra storage all throughout the home with this amazing floor plan. Other added features include security cameras an extended driveway and large extended back patio. The covered back patio will be the perfect spot to man your grill even on rainy days. MORE.
MONCKS CORNER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy