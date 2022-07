The U.S. aid chief is urging nations to do more to avert a food crisis in East Africa and singled out China for not doing enough. Samantha Power, the head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated the food crisis in the Horn of Africa, and that nations must increase their efforts to avert a famine there.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO