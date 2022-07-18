ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Wendi Kromash: A look back at 100 Levy Lectures

evanstonroundtable.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of June, Evanston was home to the one hundredth Levy Lecture!. What started as an infrequent, in-person lecture series created to entice Evanstonians age 55 plus to the Levy Senior Center transformed into a virtual, weekly or bi-weekly webinar series during the pandemic. Between 2017 and 2022, 26...

evanstonroundtable.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
evanstonroundtable.com

Peter Braithwaite: Exit interview with a public servant, not a politician

City Council member Peter Braithwaite (Second Ward) announced last month he would be leaving the job after 12 years in office and officially stepped down from the Council last week. On his last day in office, Friday, July 15, Braithwaite sat down with the RoundTable for an informal exit interview....
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Art Institute's Iconic Lions— Now ‘Shinier' — Return Home

The Art Institute of Chicago’s iconic bronze lions returned to their pedestals Tuesday after getting their first deep-clean in nearly 21 years. After spending a month in Forest Park getting steamed and treated with wax, the pair were returned shortly after noon to their home outside the museum via flatbed truck and placed back on the perches they’ve occupied along Michigan Avenue almost uninterrupted for nearly 130 years.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Les Jacobson: The gift of great teachers

After spending a glorious gap year living in London, traveling through England and hitchhiking across Europe, I returned to University of Illinois in Chicago (known then as “Circle” campus) in September 1968. I wasn’t sure how well I’d do, since I’d been out of the classroom so long....
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Immortal library books: never gonna die

“What is the most circulated item in the Evanston Public Library that is still in circulation today?”. That question was posed to me recently. Had such a query been posed to librarians of the past they probably would have had to locate the material that had the most frequently stamped “Due Date Slip” attached.
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evanston, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Picturing Evanston

An “archeological dig” on the site of the old Thai Sookdee restaurant unearthed World War II-era signage for gaskets and oil seals. The restaurant was 1016 Church St. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home...
EVANSTON, IL
97ZOK

Celebrate Christmas In July At Free Unique Fun Family Event In IL

Want to cool off on a hot summer day, how about celebrating Christmas in July?. Honestly up to this point, I thought Christmas in July was just a marketing plan for retail businesses to get holiday shopping in the minds of consumers during the summer months. Don't get me wrong, I believe it's a brilliant strategy. Who doesn't love that time of the year? To celebrate the halfway point definitely gets people excited.
ILLINOIS STATE
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest

Good Monday morning, Evanston. If you are a consumer of news like your friends at the RoundTable, perhaps you opened up the Chicago Tribune online or at the table and saw the headline about Evanston in the editorial section. It highlights a very serious issue that we in Evanston are going through: “Evanston can’t be so rough on its city manager that no one wants the job.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamie Till Mobley
Person
Emmett Till
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
GALENA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Seniors#Bi Weekly
evanstonroundtable.com

At This Time

Friends. They each rode bikes to Raymond Park to meet for only the second time since the pandemic. Tazima Parris (left) and Sarah Elizabeth spent two hours catching up. They talked about dating and relationships. Parris is a sex coach. (“It’s my profession,” she said.) Elizabeth, who gives anti-bias and anti-racism training, rode to Evanston to rehearse for Thursday night’s Mozart’s Requiem at Alice Millar Chapel. She’s in the Northwestern summer chorus. Next stop: gelato. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
EVANSTON, IL
Axios Chicago

Readers share their favorite gyros

Last week we shared our favorite spots for gyros, with Justin choosing Mr. Greek Gyros in Greektown and Monica opting for Windy City Gyros in Lakeview. Our readers responded with so many favorites that the list nearly spun out of control. Cindy J.: "The best gyro is at the Athenian Room in Lincoln 'No' Park! You have to get it with the Greek fries in the amazing red wine vinegar sauce. The portion is so big, I always get sauce on the side and request an extra pita and tzatziki sauce and make a second sandwich the next day!"Mike R....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube

Comments / 0

Community Policy