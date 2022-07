The $1.8 million Grand Junction home has a pond with its dock as well as a vineyard. There's definitely plenty of space since the 4,200 square foot home sits on over 10 acres. This western Colorado property is described as a "beautiful home in a private park-like setting" according to the listing. And although it's very private, it's still conveniently close to places such as Canyon View Park and Mesa Mall, which are both less than 15 minutes away.

