Does New York State Lead the Nation in UFO Sightings?

It's been less than six months, but New York is already rolling in the dough after legalizing online sports betting. Governor Hochul announced this week that the Empire State has pulled in record-setting tax revenues, surpassing everyone's wildest expectations. There's no denying that sports betting is popular in New York. On January 8, it became legal to wager on sporting events through online outlets such as Fan Duel, Draft Kings and Caesar's Sportsbook. Since then, it's estimated that 2.9 million unique player accounts have been created resulting in over 707 million transactions. This month, Bally Bet became the ninth and final betting app approved for operation in New York.

GAMBLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO