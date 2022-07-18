ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Politics Now: July 16, 2022

By John Langeler
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2x0N_0gj7n5l100

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Exclusive 8 News Now polling gives a clear look at how the general election for Clark County is shaping up.

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

– Plenty of polls! We break down 8 News Now/Emerson College/The Hill polling for all the big races, plus what voters say their top issues are.

-How much is safety worth? The $26 million price tag for upgrades at one CCSD High School.

-National security concerns with the popular Tik Tok app

-The police union calls for a judge to be fired.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Elections
Local
Nevada Elections
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

City of Las Vegas strengthens animal cruelty laws

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council has updated the city’s municipal code related to animal cruelty in order to help protect pets. The updated code now states the following is required:. Cooling devices when the temperature is expected to exceed 105 degrees (misters, swamp coolers,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Reno, Henderson build luxury apartments amid affordability crisis

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Almost all of the apartment units constructed in Reno (94%) and Henderson (93%) during the last decade are categorized as luxury units, according to an analysis of data compiled by the market research firm Yardi Matrix, a finding that stands in stark contrast to Nevada’s ranking as the state with the fewest low-income units per […] The post Reno, Henderson build luxury apartments amid affordability crisis  appeared first on Nevada Current.
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exclusive 8 News Now#Hill#Ccsd High School#Nexstar Media Inc
nypressnews.com

Get to know all about the Hoover Dam

HOOVER DAM is one of the largest electrical power plants in the world and is considered as an engineering landmark. Here’s what you need to know about the “greatest dam in the world.”. Where is the Hoover Dam?. It is situated on the Nevada-Arizona border and is 30...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

15th Annual Women’s Leadership Conference

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s an institution for women’s leadership development, not just in Las Vegas but nationally. And it’s back for it’s 15th year. Jillian Lopez talks to founding president and CEO for the foundation for Women’s Empowerment and leadership, Phyllis A. James.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

Vegas’ Oddest Jobs

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas is a town filled with unique and odd jobs. And two of them are at Criss Angel’s, “Amystika” at Planet Hollywood. JC Fernandez chats with Tatiana who is an escape artist and Mike Hammer, comedian and host.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Clark County School District Is Offering Second Chance To Applicants

The Clark County School District is giving previously-rejected teaching applicants a second chance at a job. It was recently announced that CCSD was reaching out to people who had in the past been rejected for various teaching positions. The 2022-2023 school year is a mere weeks away and the district is scrounging to get positions filled. According to Fox 5 News in Las Vegas, the CCSD hiring staff is making outbound calls to previously rejected applicants, asking them to reapply. Fox 5 reports that the Clark County School District currently has almost 1500 open positions for teachers. They say some highly-qualified applicants were rejected formerly for substitute positions, some without any explanation. According to Fox 5, many of the rejected applicants held a license to substitute teach in Nevada, but still were turned down as possible hires. Some for no reason other than a reference not returning a call. Well, now the tables have turned, as CCSD is hoping those applicants will resubmit.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Nevada DMV urges customers to make appointments

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is urging customers to skip the lines with a free online appointment, according to a news release. Nearly 1,000 people visit each of the DMV’s metropolitan offices every day, the release said. The DMV wants to remind everyone that it is an appointment-based agency.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

I-515 (U.S. 95), Charleston Project set to break ground August 1

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new project led by the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is breaking ground next month on the east side of town. The I-515/Charleston Interchange Project aims to reduce crashes and travel time around the Charleston Curve, as well as improve mobility on Charleston Blvd at the I-515.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Wind common in Southern Nevada

Everyone in Vegas seems to have a wind story this year. Maybe it’s a gust knocking down an unsuspecting pedestrian, a set of patio furniture ending up in a neighbor’s yard or dust covering your car. But an analysis of National Weather Service data shows it was surprisingly...
BOULDER CITY, NV
pvtimes.com

UNLV study finds calls for gun control after mass shootings

Researchers at UNLV found that left- and right-leaning political parties taking to Twitter after mass shootings are starting to find middle ground, calling for gun control and mental health services. Mary Blankenship, a researcher with Brookings Mountain West at UNLV, reviewed more than a million Tweets responding to the recent...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Audio of highway shootout released

Audio released earlier this month by the Henderson Police Department captured the moments drivers on U.S. Highway 95 encountered a shootout between the Hells Angels and the Vagos motorcycle groups. “There’s one really really down,” one person told police on May 29. “He’s not getting back up.”...
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy