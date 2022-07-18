Politics Now: July 16, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Exclusive 8 News Now polling gives a clear look at how the general election for Clark County is shaping up.
This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
– Plenty of polls! We break down 8 News Now/Emerson College/The Hill polling for all the big races, plus what voters say their top issues are.
-How much is safety worth? The $26 million price tag for upgrades at one CCSD High School.
-National security concerns with the popular Tik Tok app
-The police union calls for a judge to be fired.
