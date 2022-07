All in all, this wasn’t a very good week for Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler’s fight to win regulatory control over cryptocurrencies. As Gensler was again making the case that virtually all cryptocurrencies except bitcoin are securities over which his SEC has authority, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) said that while their broader crypto regulatory framework bill won’t see a vote until 2023, one key part might be incorporated into another bill the Senate Banking Committee will vote on this year.

