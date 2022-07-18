TJ Maxx Distribution Center evacuated after fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Emergency crews responded to a fire at the TJ Maxx Distribution Center on Sunday.
Employees told Eyewitness News that one of the shredders in the front of the building caught fire.
Employees said the building was evacuated and employees were offered volunteered time off.
