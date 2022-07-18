TJ Maxx Distribution Center evacuated after fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Emergency crews responded to a fire at the TJ Maxx Distribution Center on Sunday.

The building is located off of Lynch Road in Evansville.

Employees told Eyewitness News that one of the shredders in the front of the building caught fire.

Employees said the building was evacuated and employees were offered volunteered time off.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).