ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

TJ Maxx Distribution Center evacuated after fire

By Grace Whaley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ww5b_0gj7mY3o00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Emergency crews responded to a fire at the TJ Maxx Distribution Center on Sunday.

The building is located off of Lynch Road in Evansville.

Driver arrested after hitting two homes in Evansville

Employees told Eyewitness News that one of the shredders in the front of the building caught fire.

Employees said the building was evacuated and employees were offered volunteered time off.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Dispatch confirms crews called to vehicle fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms authorities were called to a vehicle fire Monday night. They say that happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ellington Ridge Court. According to dispatch, crews were also called to the 2100 block of Longway Court for a related incident. Authorities...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Water truck crashes on way to water crisis in Marion

CRITTENDEN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A National Guard water truck on the way to help a town with a water crisis crashed in Western Kentucky earlier today. The accident happened along US 60 in Crittenden County near Union County. The bulk water truck went through a guardrail and off the highway. Sources say the National […]
MARION, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Police search LST-325 for shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting. The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue. Our crew on the scene says it appears the victim may have been on a bicycle when they were shot. That person was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Burglar stole “priceless” item from local country club

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
hancockclarion.com

Sheriff investigates three-vehicle collision

Hancock County Sheriff Dale Bozarth investigated a three-vehicle collision around 7:11 p.m., July 10, on the Century Aluminum access road just outside of Hawesville. According to the report, Curtis Fox, 37, of Owensboro, was operating a 2012 Ford F150 eastbound, slowing as he approached a stop sign. Fox was trailed...
HAWESVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Suspect sprints out of store with expensive jewelry

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Police say he stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in broad daylight. According to the Evansville Police Department, the theft went down at Camelot Jewelers on Morgan Avenue on June 1. Police say on that day, the man pictured above walked into the jewelry store […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tj Maxx#Eyewitness News#Nexstar Media Inc
WTWO/WAWV

Evansville murder still unsolved seven years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville cold case is not being forgotten. Tuesday marks the seventh anniversary of Shane Breedlove’s murder. On July 19, 2015, the musician was gunned down on Washington Avenue while walking to his job at Washington Square Mall. Several people were initially arrested in the case, but the charges were later […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pets and people safe after early morning house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville fire crews had a busy morning responding to a house fire. This was in the 300 block of Christ Road just off of Stringtown. Crews were originally called about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. They initially encountered fire on the back patio of the home and had it under control about 20 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say were called to the on scene of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian near Pebble Creek Apartments. It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. There was nothing on scene when our crew arrived. We’ll let you know if there are any updates....
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Perry County authorities looking for stolen ATV

Authorities in Perry County, Indiana, are asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen four-wheeler. In a statement Wednesday, the Perry County Sheriff's Office said it was looking for the four-wheeler seen here. The sheriff's office says the ATV was stolen from the Gatchel area on Tuesday...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Police Looking For Jewelry Thief

Evansville Police are searching for a suspect after responding to an incident at Camelot Jewelers. The suspect went into the jewelry store and asked to see an engagement ring and wedding band valued at $8,400. Police say the employee handed the ring set to the man to inspect, he ran...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police say man lost control of car, damaged two homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police have released new details on a story we covered over the weekend. Sunday evening, two homes were damaged along Franklin Street after police say a man lost control of his car and crashed into them. According to an affidavit, officers found the driver sitting next to his car in a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Water main break closes Mill Road on Evansville’s north side

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A major water main break on Evansville’s north side could impact your ability to get ready for work and ultimately to work Tuesday morning. This was around 2:30 a.m. at Mill Road, about a block west of Stringtown. Water was pouring from all over and flooding the area. Our crew was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Hearing reset for man accused of killing grandmother

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of killing his grandmother was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, but court officials tell us the hearing has been reset to July 27. Authorities say John Stevens told dispatch his grandmother was dead in the backyard of her home on East Michigan...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews put out fire at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were at the TJ Maxx Distribution Center for more than an hour Sunday. That’s up on the north side off of Lynch Road. Dispatchers say the call came as a commercial structure fire around 1:45 p.m.. The last crew left the scene shortly after 3 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called a water rescue Sunday. Henderson County Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:45 p.m. They say a car went too far into some water behind the Sinclair gas station near the Twin Bridges. Crews worked for nearly an hour to get...
HENDERSON, KY
104.1 WIKY

Victim Robbed While Walking On City’s South East Side

Evansville police are looking for three suspects in an armed robbery. It happened around Madison and Lodge Avenues. Three men came up to a victim, and two of the men pointed guns at him. One of the men told the victim to give them everything he had, and emptied the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Civic Theatre leaving its Fulton Avenue location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Half-a-century of history in Evansville will soon be coming to a close. Civic Theatre officials announced their next season will be their last in the current building. Managing Artistic Director Kevin Roach says the decision feels bittersweet, but times change. Roach tells us that the Evansville Civic Theatre plans to move […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy