Cabell County, WV

Flood Watch issued for Cabell, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gallia, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Target Area: Gallia; Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Gallia, central Lawrence and northern Cabell Counties through 245 AM EDT At 216 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Vesuvius, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Vesuvius, Vernon, Waterloo, Aid, Crown City, Athalia, Green Bottom, Pedro and Scottown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Doddridge, Harrison, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 01:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Doddridge, Tyler and northwestern Harrison Counties through 215 AM EDT At 145 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Middlebourne, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Middlebourne, Alma, Wallace, Wick, Lima, Center Point, Sedalia and Canton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Martin; Pike A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Martin, southeastern Johnson, northeastern Floyd and northwestern Pike Counties through 200 AM EDT At 123 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Martin, or near Prestonsburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Dana, Alvin, Honaker and Blue Moon around 130 AM EDT. Ivel, Justell, Betsy Layne, Harold, Aluba, Endicott and Grethel around 135 AM EDT. Boldman, McCombs and Osborn around 140 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Gulnare, Coal Run, Piso, Zebulon, Jarad, Heenan, Meta, Varney, Raccoon, Heisey and Conder. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ritchie, Wirt, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 01:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Ritchie; Wirt; Wood A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ritchie, northern Wirt and southeastern Wood Counties through 200 AM EDT At 136 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mineral Wells, or 7 miles north of Elizabeth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elizabeth, North Bend State Park, Mineralwells, Cairo, Freeport, Walker, Nutter Farm, Davisville, Greencastle, Brohard, Macfarlan and Petroleum. This includes the following highways Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 12 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Floyd, Knott by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Breathitt; Floyd; Knott THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN KNOTT...NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...EAST CENTRAL BREATHITT AND SOUTHEASTERN MAGOFFIN COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

