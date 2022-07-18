Flood Watch issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Martin; Pike A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Martin, southeastern Johnson, northeastern Floyd and northwestern Pike Counties through 200 AM EDT At 123 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Martin, or near Prestonsburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Dana, Alvin, Honaker and Blue Moon around 130 AM EDT. Ivel, Justell, Betsy Layne, Harold, Aluba, Endicott and Grethel around 135 AM EDT. Boldman, McCombs and Osborn around 140 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Gulnare, Coal Run, Piso, Zebulon, Jarad, Heenan, Meta, Varney, Raccoon, Heisey and Conder. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
