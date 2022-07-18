ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Flood Watch issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 01:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mason A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Meigs and north central Mason Counties through 145 AM EDT At 127 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rutland, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pomeroy, Racine, Rutland, Forked Run State Park, New Haven, Mason, Tuppers Plains, Middleport, Chester, Syracuse, Hartford City, Portland, Darwin and Harrisonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MASON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Doddridge, Harrison, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 01:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Doddridge, Tyler and northwestern Harrison Counties through 215 AM EDT At 145 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Middlebourne, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Middlebourne, Alma, Wallace, Wick, Lima, Center Point, Sedalia and Canton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Martin; Pike A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Martin, southeastern Johnson, northeastern Floyd and northwestern Pike Counties through 200 AM EDT At 123 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Martin, or near Prestonsburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Dana, Alvin, Honaker and Blue Moon around 130 AM EDT. Ivel, Justell, Betsy Layne, Harold, Aluba, Endicott and Grethel around 135 AM EDT. Boldman, McCombs and Osborn around 140 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Gulnare, Coal Run, Piso, Zebulon, Jarad, Heenan, Meta, Varney, Raccoon, Heisey and Conder. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

