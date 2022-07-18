Flood Watch issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 01:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Doddridge, Tyler and northwestern Harrison Counties through 215 AM EDT At 145 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Middlebourne, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Middlebourne, Alma, Wallace, Wick, Lima, Center Point, Sedalia and Canton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO