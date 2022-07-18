ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, MD

Teen killed in Kettering crash

By Ivy Lyons
WTOP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say a teenage girl was killed in a fatal car accident at the intersection of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place Sunday afternoon....

wtop.com

#Traffic Accident#Kettering Drive#Kettering Place
