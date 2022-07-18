TJ Maxx Distribution Center evacuated after fire

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News heard from several viewers complaining about some underweight cows in Spencer County. They say they are in the Hatfield/Richland area. We went to the area ourselves. Our reporter found several cows and other animals, like goats and poultry, at a property off 900 W. in Richland.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms authorities were called to a vehicle fire Monday night. They say that happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ellington Ridge Court. According to dispatch, crews were also called to the 2100 block of Longway Court for a related incident. Authorities...
Hancock County Sheriff Dale Bozarth investigated a three-vehicle collision around 7:11 p.m., July 10, on the Century Aluminum access road just outside of Hawesville. According to the report, Curtis Fox, 37, of Owensboro, was operating a 2012 Ford F150 eastbound, slowing as he approached a stop sign. Fox was trailed...
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities were on the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning. Dispatchers said it happened near the intersection of Ohio Street and Fulton Avenue where it turns into Riverside. Police were called to the scene around 3 a.m. Officers said a citizen found the victim next...
Authorities in Perry County, Indiana, are asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen four-wheeler. In a statement Wednesday, the Perry County Sheriff's Office said it was looking for the four-wheeler seen here. The sheriff's office says the ATV was stolen from the Gatchel area on Tuesday...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say were called to the on scene of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian near Pebble Creek Apartments. It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. There was nothing on scene when our crew arrived. We’ll let you know if there are any updates....
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is searching for a theft suspect after responding to an incident at Camelot Jewelers. According to a Facebook post, on June 1 a suspect went into the jewelry store and asked to see a particular engagement ring and wedding band valued at $8,400.
Evansville police are looking for three suspects in an armed robbery. It happened around Madison and Lodge Avenues. Three men came up to a victim, and two of the men pointed guns at him. One of the men told the victim to give them everything he had, and emptied the...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police have released new details on a story we covered over the weekend. Sunday evening, two homes were damaged along Franklin Street after police say a man lost control of his car and crashed into them. According to an affidavit, officers found the driver sitting next to his car in a […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville cold case is not being forgotten. Tuesday marks the seventh anniversary of Shane Breedlove’s murder. On July 19, 2015, the musician was gunned down on Washington Avenue while walking to his job at Washington Square Mall. Several people were initially arrested in the case, but the charges were later […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A major water main break on Evansville’s north side could impact your ability to get ready for work and ultimately to work Tuesday morning. This was around 2:30 a.m. at Mill Road, about a block west of Stringtown. Water was pouring from all over and flooding the area. Our crew was […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of killing his grandmother was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, but court officials tell us the hearing has been reset to July 27. Authorities say John Stevens told dispatch his grandmother was dead in the backyard of her home on East Michigan...
Police are searching for a suspect in a reported shooting that took place downtown early Tuesday morning. Authorities were in the area of Ohio Street and Fulton Avenue/Riverside Drive investigating the incident, which happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. We're told there is at least one victim who has been...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were at the TJ Maxx Distribution Center for more than an hour Sunday. That’s up on the north side off of Lynch Road. Dispatchers say the call came as a commercial structure fire around 1:45 p.m.. The last crew left the scene shortly after 3 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Half-a-century of history in Evansville will soon be coming to a close. Civic Theatre officials announced their next season will be their last in the current building. Managing Artistic Director Kevin Roach says the decision feels bittersweet, but times change. Roach tells us that the Evansville Civic Theatre plans to move […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man says he was robbed at gunpoint by a group of people late Tuesday night. According to a police report, the victims says he was walking home from work around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Madison and Lodge Avenue when he was approached by […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Kentucky residents will soon be doing time in prison for dealing drugs in Evansville and Henderson. James Shultz, 37, of Louisville, Ky., was sentenced to 15 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On Jan. 5, 2021, codefendant Sheena Garrett, 35, of Henderson, Ky., was […]
Two Kentucky drug dealers have now received prison sentences for trafficking meth in the Henderson and Evansville, Indiana areas, according to federal officials. A news release from the Department of Justice says 37-year-old James Shultz of Louisville was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday. Shultz's co-defendant, 35-year-old Sheena...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police said one person was arrested Sunday night after they ran a car into two homes and a telephone pole. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were sent to the area of Franklin and Governor Street around 7:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found damage to two separate homes. Police […]
