ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Cupid’s “Cupid Shuffle” Goes Certified 5X Platinum

By cclements
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNMpJ_0gj7jFds00
Cupid, Facebook

Congratulations to Acadiana's own Bryson Bernard, aka Cupid, for another milestone with his worldwide hit "Cupid Shuffle". Bernard received amazing news about his mega-hit over the weekend.

You absolutely cannot attend a wedding reception, a cruise ship disco, bar or lounge, turn on pop radio stations anywhere in the U.S. and abroad, etc. without hearing "Cupid Shuffle". The song is now a classic dance track. And all because of the talents of Acadiana's very own Cupid.

Cupid's "Cupid Shuffle" is now certified 5x Platinum. The platinum certification represents one million units sold for albums and two million for singles.

CUPID SHUFFLE - Cupid

"Cupid Shuffle" was released on February 13, 2007, and spawned a worldwide dance called the "Cupid Shuffle".

CUPID SHUFFLE - (Ultra Beginner) Line Dance

Congratulations and continued success in all that you do! -Marcus M.

That's awesome! Congratulations! -Stephanie M.

Whoop Whoop -Bethany G.

#FLEXisNEXT Let’s goooooooooo #thelinedanceking -Cupid

ALSO SEE: See 25 of the Best Illustrated Hip-Hop Album and Mixtape Covers of All Time

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Listen to Maggie Rogers’ new single ‘Horses’

Maggie Rogers has shared another cut from her forthcoming album ‘Surrender’, this time in the form of new single ‘Horses’. Arriving today (July 15), the cut starts with soft acoustic guitar and Rogers’ sweet vocals, wrapped in wistful production. “Took me all this long to figure out it’s not worth it if I can’t touch the ground / I see horses running wild I wish I could feel like that for just a minute,” she sings in the bridge, building up to the song’s honeyed chorus.
MUSIC
NME

aespa reach new peak on Billboard 200 with new mini-album ‘Girls’

K-pop girl group aespa’s sophomore mini-album ‘Girls’ has debuted at Number Three on the Billboard 200, marking their highest entry on the chart. On July 17, Billboard announced that the quartet’s latest mini-album ‘Girls’ had debuted at Number Three in the week ending July 14. It’s aespa’s highest-charting album yet, after their debut mini-album ‘Savage’ charted at Number 20 following its release last October.
ENTERTAINMENT
Louder

Beartooth get their Flashdance on in surprise new video Riptide

Ohio metalcore heroes Beartooth have surprised-released a brand new single and theatrical accompanying music video, despite most recent album, Below, having only come just over a year ago. The track, titled Riptide, sees frontman and main songwriter Caleb Shomo embracing change and positivity in his life in a significant swerve away from many of the depression and anxiety-centred issues and themes that have underpinned much of Beartooth's material to this point.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist for New Album Renaissance

Beyoncé has revealed the tracklist for her new album Renaissance, which is out on July 29. In addition to the single “Break My Soul,” the 16-song album includes songs called “America Has a Problem,” “Alien Superstar,” and “Thique.” Check out the full list of track titles below.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cupid Shuffle#Platinum#Dance
Whiskey Riff

A 10-Song Introduction To The Great Brent Cobb

Brent Cobb should be on your radar ASAP if he’s not already. I discovered him after the release of his 2020 album Keep ‘Em on They Toes, and with his recent single that will appear on John Anderson’s tribute album, Something Borrowed, Something New; A Tribute to John Anderson, I think it is just time to give a proper introduction to his amazing discography.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77

William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AOL Corp

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
AOL Corp

Travis Barker Performs for the First Time Since Hospitalization At Machine Gun Kelly Concert

Not even pancreatitis can stop Travis Barker from doing what he does best. Making a surprise appearance at Machine Gun Kelly’s Wednesday night (July 13) concert the Forum in Los Angeles, the 46-year-old rocker played the drums during two songs in what marks his first live performance since he was rushed to the hospital with “life-threatening” health complications at the end of June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Sean Paul Drops “Light My Fire” Visual With Gwen Stefani & Shenseea

Sean Paul unveils a new visual for the latest single “Light My Fire” featuring Gwen Stefani and Shenseea from his new album, Scorcha. Serving as the focus track for Sean Paul’s latest LP. “Light My Fire” fuses the talent of three international superstars. The unexpected pairing of vocals from pop icon (Gwen Stefani) and Jamaican dancehall stronghold (Shenesea) is a testament to Paul’s supreme ability to produce global hits. Complete with an unshakable chorus that hears Stefani sing “baby won’t you light my fire.”
MUSIC
Louder

Slipknot share video for new single The Dying Song (Time To Sing), announce new album The End, So Far

It's happening! Slipknot announce full details of their forthcoming seventh studio album The End, So Far, and release new single The Dying Song (Time To Sing) Slipknot will release their much-anticipated seventh studio album, The End, So Far, via Roadrunner Records on September 30. And to stoke excitement ahead of the album drop, The Nine have shared the video for the album's second single, The Dying Song (Time To Sing).
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Lovato is Pop Punk Royalty in Their New "Substance" Video

Demi Lovato is back to their pop-punk roots. On Friday, the musician dropped the Y2K-inspired music video for "Substance," the latest single off their upcoming album HOLY FVCK, with releases on August 18. While the pop-punk banger reminds longtime Demi fans of the rock sound from their debut album Don't Forget, the '90s-inspired video takes us even further back, to the time of spray-painted bedroom walls and the "This is Your Brain on Drugs" campaign.
MUSIC
The Boot

Luke Combs’ ‘Growin’ Up’ Album Sets Country Chart Mark for 2022

Luke Combs' new Growin' Up album did more than just debut at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart: It set a new bar for country albums released in 2022. The singer and new father's third full-length studio album tallied 74,000 equivalent album units (per Billboard), a number that factors in album streams, album sales and digital song sales. That's the best debut for a country album in 2022, besting Zach Bryan's American Heartbreak album, which totaled 71,500 EAU in May.
MUSIC
NME

NME Radio Roundup 11 July 2022: The 1975, SG Lewis and Rina Sawayama

The 1975 are back with a brand new single, ‘Part of the Band’, the first preview of their forthcoming fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’. Matty Healy and co. have been beating the drum of anticipation for a month now, unveiling posters, billboards and then finally revealing the album’s title and tracklist on June 28; and the first track taken from the record is an exciting glimpse of what’s to come. Fusing cinematic strings with Jack Antonoff’s distinctive production and the band’s trademark earworm hooks, it was a must-add to this week’s NME Radio playlist.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Lizzo, Black Midi, Beabadoobee, Interpol, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Lizzo, Black Midi, Beabadoobee, Interpol, Steve Lacy, Vladislav Delay, Light in the Attic Records, Lloyd Banks, and M. Geddes Gengras. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy