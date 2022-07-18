Cupid’s “Cupid Shuffle” Goes Certified 5X Platinum

Cupid, Facebook

Congratulations to Acadiana's own Bryson Bernard, aka Cupid, for another milestone with his worldwide hit "Cupid Shuffle". Bernard received amazing news about his mega-hit over the weekend.

You absolutely cannot attend a wedding reception, a cruise ship disco, bar or lounge, turn on pop radio stations anywhere in the U.S. and abroad, etc. without hearing "Cupid Shuffle". The song is now a classic dance track. And all because of the talents of Acadiana's very own Cupid.

Cupid's "Cupid Shuffle" is now certified 5x Platinum. The platinum certification represents one million units sold for albums and two million for singles.

CUPID SHUFFLE - Cupid

"Cupid Shuffle" was released on February 13, 2007, and spawned a worldwide dance called the "Cupid Shuffle".

CUPID SHUFFLE - (Ultra Beginner) Line Dance

Congratulations and continued success in all that you do! -Marcus M. That's awesome! Congratulations! -Stephanie M. Whoop Whoop -Bethany G.

#FLEXisNEXT Let’s goooooooooo #thelinedanceking -Cupid

