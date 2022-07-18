ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Democrats’ struggle with working class, Hispanic voters and more commentary

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o8LkP_0gj7jB6y00
The Democrats' agenda does not resonate with many Hispanic and working class voters, Ruy Texeira argues. Getty Images

Liberal: Dems’ Dubious Elex Strategy

“Democrats believe that campaigning against the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, arguing for more gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings and highlighting Trump’s anti-democratic malfeasance through the January 6th hearings” are their best bet in November, but their “emphasis on social and democracy issues . . . leaves many working class and Hispanic voters cold,” argues Ruy Texeira at The Liberal Patriot. White progressives are at odds with working-class and Hispanic voters on whether “America is the greatest country in the world,” whether “racism is built into our society” and even whether to boost “border security and enforcement,” not to mention trans and police issues. The folks who “increasingly drive the Democratic party’s priorities and rhetoric” clearly “live in a different world than Hispanic and working class voters.”

From the right: Why Biden Needs To Resign

It’s “impossible” to describe just how bad President Biden is at his job, sighs Creators’ Josh Hammer. “Comparisons to Jimmy Carter are pervasive, but trite — and too flattering to Carter.” In March, Biden announced that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” foolishly provoking a “nuclear-armed hegemon.” In May, he vowed to go to war to defend Taiwan, which the United States isn’t obligated to do. He’s “overseen catastrophic inflation, disproportionately harming the very lower- and middle-income voters his political party purports to care about.” The only relevant question is whether he should resign. And “he should. Because as dangerous as Kamala Harris would be as president, she would at least be mildly less likely to let her tongue slip us into World War III.”

Astronomer: Space Is Now About Data

It’s tempting “to dismiss the surge of private space activity as much ado about billionaires’ bragging rights,” quips Ray Jayawardhana at The Wall Street Journal. “But the new space era has more to do with big data than big egos.” Imagery from new satellites, some of which aren’t hindered by clouds or darkness, is helping transform “human activities, from farming to geopolitics.” Hedge-fund managers can discern supply-chain activity before making investments. Rescue teams and insurers can assess hurricane damage almost instantaneously. “Commercial satellite images are also useful in war, revealing military buildups, troop movements and the locations of missile attacks.” The data are “already changing lives,” even as the “full potential” of “space imagery has yet to be harnessed.”

Energy beat: ‘Pain at the Pump’ Is Dems’ Goal

Mexican President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador “further humiliated” President Biden last week, offering to let Americans buy gas in Mexico, where prices average about $1.50 less per gallon, note the Washington Examiner’s editors. What Mexico “understands, and Biden and the Democrats do not, is that you have to invest in oil and gas infrastructure if you want to improve refinery capacity and bring down the cost of gasoline.” That’s precisely what AMLO’s country is doing, but the United States “hasn’t built a new refinery since 1976,” and US environmental regulations “make it impossible” to modernize. Then again, Dems’ entire goal is “to make fossil fuels like gasoline more expensive” so drivers drive less and switch to electric cars. “The pain at the pump” is “the whole idea.”

Education desk: Vocational Training’s Edge

“Both of my parents have college degrees — and my father even worked at a local college,” so “going to a four-year college to start my career was always the unspoken expectation,” recalls Samantha Cortese Taunton at USA Today. Yet many Americans, including Taunton, have wondered about college’s value and “how to afford it.” Her solution: Vocational training. After college, she attended Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics Aircraft Mechanic Training School, which “was more aligned to my passion, more affordable, and it provided a good-paying job faster.” Vocational training enabled her to “make a living while paying off my student-loan debt.” It’s critical to know one’s option, stresses Taunton: “Student debt is a thief. If I could have avoided any of it, I would have.”

Comments / 1

Chris St John
3d ago

They should have brought a taco truck . Free tacos and Coronas

Reply
5
Related
Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

DC Democrats beg for help as border states bus migrants to Biden's backyard

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 150 buses traveling from Arizona and Texas have transported nearly 6,000 migrants to the nation’s capital over the past three months, and Democrats in Washington are complaining that they cannot accommodate the mass releases. The operation has collectively cost both border states millions...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kamala Harris
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Billionaires#President Of Mexico#Big Data#Racism#Hispanic#The Supreme Court#The Liberal Patriot#The Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

And just like that, AOC is against public officials being ‘harassed’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her hypocrisy were on display this week as she bemoaned being harassed by political jester Alex Stein. “AOC, my favorite big booty Latina,” Alex Stein said as the New York congresswoman walked into the Capitol. "I love you, AOC. You’re my favorite. She wants to kill babies and she’s so beautiful. She looks very beautiful in that dress. Very sexy. Look at that booty on AOC. That’s my favorite big booty Latina. Look how sexy she looks in that dress.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Beast

Centrists Turn the Tables and Try to Oust Two ‘Squad’ Stars

Progressives have made a brand in recent years of not shying away from primary battles, with several of the left-wing’s most high-profile players rising to fame after ousting incumbents. But now the tables have turned on two members of the so-called progressive “squad”—as centrist challengers emerge to try and...
MISSOURI STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Campaign cash flows into Minneapolis congressional race

The race for Minneapolis' 5th Congressional District is once again attracting serious campaign cash. The big picture: DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her challengers brought in a combined $1.8 million between April and June, according to new campaign finance filings. That's more than any other U.S. House contest in the state in the same period.State of play: Omar's most prominent same-party challenger, former Minneapolis City Council Member Don Samuels, reported nearly $600,000 in donations in the second quarter, out-raising the incumbent by about $200,000. Both ended June with roughly a half million to spend in the weeks leading up...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
POLITICO

Kamala Harris’ ‘How dare they’ tour

FRONT AND CENTER — “Away from the national spotlight.” “Not being put in positions to lead.” An “afterthought.”. Vice President Kamala Harris has faced her fair share of negative coverage since taking office as she has mostly taken a back seat to President Joe Biden. Now, that’s starting to change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Resign, Joe | Opinion

It is difficult, perhaps impossible, to describe just how bad President Joe Biden is at his job. Comparisons to Jimmy Carter are pervasive, but trite—and too flattering to Carter. Perhaps a more apt (and dark) analogy, given how civic strife has reached a fever pitch, is to James Buchanan, historians' typical consensus pick for worst president ever.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Center Square

Op-Ed: The latest assault on our Constitution and the states

Once again it appears that policymakers in Washington, D.C. are trying to further centralize power and squeeze the sovereignty of the states. Federalism, which refers to the division of power between the federal government and the states, is a pillar of American constitutionalism. The United States House of Representatives Judiciary Committee has a bill before them that would set a dangerous precedent regarding tax policy if enacted. It’s called the STAMP Act, which stands for ‘Stop Taxes Against Menstrual Products Act of 2022’. It would tell states and local governments that they cannot levy a sales tax on the retail sale of menstrual products.
WASHINGTON, DC
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
Fox News

MSNBC guests say radicals have taken over mainstream conservatism, compare GOP to Hitler, Mussolini

During a segment on MSNBC's Velshi on Saturday, panelists said that "radicals" are influencing mainstream conservatives and there are parallels to Hitler and Mussolini. Guest host and Politico White House editor Sam Stein asked guests Vox Senior Correspondent Zack Beauchamp and New York University Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat about an article Beauchamp wrote on conservatives and the Republican Party no longer policing radicals in its ranks.
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy