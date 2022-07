When you get close to the Texas-Louisiana border in Southeast Texas, you'll find that cultures and traditions begin mixing together. Beaumont, Texas, about 30 minutes from the border, is no exception. It's the unofficial Cajun Capital of Texas, where bayous and swamps dot the landscape, Mardi Gras is celebrated Louisiana style, and you can find just as many great Tex-Mex restaurants as you can Cajun joints. Beginning in the 1840s, early French settlers from Louisiana migrated into Southeast Texas over time, bringing with them their Cajun culture that's still alive in the area today. And while Beaumont holds onto its Cajun traditions, it's still a very Texan town.

