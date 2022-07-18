ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minocqua, WI

WATCH: White deer spotted near Minocqua

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats hoping to challenge Ron Johnson for his U.S. Senate seat met for a debate Sunday...

www.wbay.com

wisfarmer.com

Four dairy farms welcome visitors for ACE Twilight meetings

After chores are completed, farmers, elected officials, community members and mroe are invited to visit one of four farms across Wisconsin and engage in meaningful dialogue and learn more about their rural neighbors during the 2022 Agricultural Community Engagement (ACE) Twilight meetings hosted by dairy farms in Vernon, Buffalo, Clark and Dodge counites.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Details released for 41st annual Paul Bunyan Fest in Eagle River

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Paul Bunyan Fest will be held in Eagle River on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Featured events include chainsaw carving demonstrations by Ken Schels, more than 80 arts and craft booths, live musical entertainment by the Pinery Boys and the Paul Bunyan Fest beef sandwich and luncheon.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WausauPilot

Human remains discovered in Wisconsin River

Police are working to identify skeletal remains discovered Tuesday in the Wisconsin River near Port Edwards. Maintenance workers made the discovery after lowering water levels to check the river’s flowage, officials said. A jaw bone, leg and some articles of clothing were found. Officials are now performing a search...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
WausauPilot

Former Roc’s Place could see new life as Thirsty’s on 3rd

A west-side tavern could reopen soon under a new name and management if city officials grant a liquor license for the establishment this week. Thirsty’s on 3rd will open in the former Roc’s Place, 810 S. Third Ave., if the request from Nate Woller is approved Monday. The application is being reviewed by the Liquor License Review Subcommittee prior to the city’s Public Health and Safety Committee meeting.
WSAW

Charge dismissed against Wausau Afghan refugee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Criminal charges have been dismissed against the 40-year-old man who openly shared his experiences of coming to Wausau from Afghanistan as part of the refugee resettlement project. Online court records show a charge of fourth-degree sexual assault against Matiullah Matie was dismissed on Tuesday. Wausau Police...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Weston man charged with new counts in businesses vandalism case

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weston man has been charged with several more counts following a vandalism case in Wausau. Paul Kreft was charged Wednesday with four counts of criminal damage to property and bail jumping. One of those counts is a felony due to the amount of damage that Kreft is accused of causing.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Suspects in Fleet Farm burglary scheduled to appear in court Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two teens accused of breaking into Fleet Farm are expected to make their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon. Anthony Jurgenson, 17, and Tyrese Merriam, 18 were arrested about 12 hours after police said they stole two air-powered pellet guns and various other items before getting into a vehicle and driving away.
WAUSAU, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lincoln; Oneida The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lincoln County in north central Wisconsin Southwestern Oneida County in north central Wisconsin * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 241 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tripoli, or 24 miles west of Rhinelander, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tomahawk, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp, Tripoli, Gilbert, Bradley, Mccord, Otter Lake Campground, Heafford Junction, Spirit Falls and Otis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: July 18, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, July 18:. On 07-11-2022 a deputy was on patrol observed a UTV being operated at a high rate of speed crossing USH 8 at Bill France Way in the Town of Bradley. The deputy stopped the UTV and found that the driver a Tomahawk man, 30, to be showing signs of impairment. After a series of SFSTs the driver was taken into custody for operating a UTV under the influence. He was later released to a responsible party.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Medford Man Arrested on I-94 In Jackson County Charged With 7th OWI

A Medford man was arrested yesterday afternoon for his 7th OWI. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that a call came in of a vehicle traveling on I-94 near Northfield that was swerving between both eastbound lanes of the interstate. A State Trooper was able to locate the vehicle just south of Black River Falls near mile marker 120 and made a traffic stop. The Trooper noticed signs of impairment and after standard field sobriety tests, the driver, 52-year-old Craig D. Block of Medford was taken into custody. Block was transported to an area hospital for a evidentiary blood sample, and then booked into the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week. The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI

