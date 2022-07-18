74-year-old innocent bystander shot in Brooklyn in violent night across city

EMBED <> More Videos 74-year-old innocent bystander shot in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 74-year-old innocent bystander was shot in a violent night across New York City.

Police say the woman was shot at the Pink Houses on Loring Avenue in East New York shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

She was taken to Brookdale Hospital with a bullet wound to her abdomen.

Police have made no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

In addition, police are also searching for a gunman who shot four men in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near Livonia and Rockaway Avenues in Brownsville.

Investigators say the suspect got into a physical altercation with the four men. Police say that I when the suspect ran away, pulled out a gun and started shooting. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

A bullet struck another man in the stomach.

Two men suffered graze wounds.

