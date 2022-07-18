ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

74-year-old innocent bystander shot in Brooklyn in violent night across city

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 74-year-old innocent bystander was shot in a violent night across New York City.

Police say the woman was shot at the Pink Houses on Loring Avenue in East New York shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

She was taken to Brookdale Hospital with a bullet wound to her abdomen.

Police have made no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

In addition, police are also searching for a gunman who shot four men in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near Livonia and Rockaway Avenues in Brownsville.

Investigators say the suspect got into a physical altercation with the four men. Police say that I when the suspect ran away, pulled out a gun and started shooting. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

A bullet struck another man in the stomach.

Two men suffered graze wounds.

Comments / 4

Guest
2d ago

Sadly a daily occurrence in NYC….. I wonder how many violent crimes per day are NOT reported on by the news media?

Reply
4
 

PIX11

Manhattan shooting: Boy, 14, struck in East Harlem dies of wounds

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — The 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in East Harlem has died of his injuries, according to the NYPD. The victim, now identified by police as Justin Streeter, was one of two teen boys shot shortly after leaving a deli near East 128th Street and Lexington Avenue […]
MANHATTAN, NY
nypressnews.com

NYPD investigating triple shooting in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

NEW YORK — Three men believed to be in their 30s were shot on Wednesday in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Police sources say the gunfire erupted outside 1115 Rutland Road just after 11:30 a.m. All three victims were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Video: Brooklyn shooting suspect wounds 4, including teen boy

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released surveillance footage of an unsolved weekend shooting in Brownsville that left four people injured, including a 16-year-old boy struck in the head. The shooting unfolded around 8:10 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Livonia and Rockaway avenues, according to authorities. The newly-released footage shows the gunman running […]
BROOKLYN, NY
