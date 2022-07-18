Flood Advisory issued for Champaign, Clark, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN FAIRFIELD COUNTY THROUGH 1115 PM EDT At 1045 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Groveport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lancaster, Reynoldsburg, Pickerington, Canal Winchester, Baltimore, Buckeye Lake, Millersport, Pleasantville, Fairfield Beach, Lithopolis, Thurston, Carroll, Rushville, West Rushville, Fairfield County Airport and Dumontville. This includes I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 112 and 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO