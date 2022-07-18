Paralympian finds new love in Boccia

Perhaps the only good thing that has come from the pandemic is that people are rediscovering what makes a drive-in a unique way to enjoy movies. It’s about as close as one can come to enjoy the communal experience of seeing a motion picture without the dangers of getting close enough to catch deadly pathogens. I grew up in Miami County, Kansas, where one of the delights of living there is the Drive-In at Midway, which is situated between the towns of Paola and Osawatomie. Unfortunately, the indoor theaters in the area closed down around 1980, so this was how many of my fellow geeks discovered the films that made them happy to be alive. If Covid extended a lifeline to what had been a struggling institution, making drive-ins viable in the 21st century is an eternal struggle.

MIAMI COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO