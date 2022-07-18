ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Paralympian finds new love in Boccia

By Vince Lovergine
WIBW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After retiring a few months back from Wheelchair Tennis, 42-year-old Wichita native Nick Taylor is finding a new way to challenge himself. Taylor played Wheelchair Tennis for 25 years but Boccia is a sport he picked up a few years ago. “The mental side of...

www.wibw.com

WIBW

Kansas locks up Redwine for another three years

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Stanley Redwine will be the head coach for KU’s Track and Field and Cross Country teams for several more years. The Jayhawks announced Redwine signed a three-year extension through the 2025 track and field season. Redwine just concluded his 22nd season at the helm for...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka Junior Golf Association city winners revealed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Golfers from local area high schools brought home some hardware. Day one of the tournament was at Lake Shawnee Golf Course and day two was at Cypress Ridge Golf Course. The age groups for boys and girls ranged form 8-17 and they had 70 participants which...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan High alum selected in MLB Draft

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Manhattan High School graduate Cade Perkins was selected in the final day of the 2022 MLB Draft. Perkins graduated from MHS in the spring of 2022 and is committed to play baseball at Cowley County Community College. The San Francisco Giants selected Perkins in the 19th round...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Racially insensitive incident reported at Topeka sports complex

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An incident at a Topeka sports complex has a local youth basketball team looking for another place to play. It happened during a teenage league game at SportZone in South Topeka. A team of 8th graders, called “Power 4,” were seen wearing racially insensitive uniforms. The all-white team used names that are […]
TOPEKA, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
WIBW

Emporia State’s Brenden Van Dyke goes pro

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State’s Brenden Van Dyke is signing a professional contract with CD Aguila San Miguel in El Salvador. Van Dyke averaged 7.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game in 21 games this year after undergoing his third career knee surgery early in the season.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

K-State’s Vaughn, Lee nominated as Big 12 Athletes of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State’s Ayoka Lee and Deuce Vaughn will vie for the 2021-22 Big 12 Athlete of the Year. The Big 12 Conference announced Saturday afternoon that Kansas State University’s Ayoka Lee and Deuce Vaughn have been nominated to take home its Athlete of the Year title.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Family Mourns Loved one shot in Topeka Saturday night

Topeka's All-Star Ken Berry talks about his big game 55 years ago. Berry shares his story of the trials and tribulations being chosen in 1967. $500K recovered after Kan., Colo. medical centers pay North Korean ransoms. With temperatures reaching the triple digits, heat safety is extra important if you spend...
TOPEKA, KS
adastraradio.com

88th NBC World Series to Honor Local Heroes

HUTCHINSON – The 88th NBC World Series returns to Kansas from July 28th-August 6th. Military personnel, First Responders, Healthcare Workers, and Educators all play a vital role in our community, and the 88th NBC World Series, powered by Evergy, plans to celebrate these local heroes by offering them free admission on their specific night at the ballpark during this year’s World Series, July 28-August 6.
WICHITA, KS
bringonthecats.com

47 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Cody Stufflebean

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. #47 Cody Stufflebean.
MCPHERSON, KS
WIBW

Extremely rare bird hatches at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo announced a critically endangered bird hatched in its rainforest habitat for the first time in five years on July 2. The Bali Myna is one of the rarest birds in the world and faces extinction in the wild. The hatchling at the zoo represents another chance to boost the population and long-term sustainability of the species.
TOPEKA, KS
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBW

K-State men’s basketball drops non-conference schedule

Topeka's All-Star Ken Berry talks about his big game 55 years ago. Berry shares his story of the trials and tribulations being chosen in 1967. $500K recovered after Kan., Colo. medical centers pay North Korean ransoms. With temperatures reaching the triple digits, heat safety is extra important if you spend...
TOPEKA, KS
allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Carla Ayala

I got my bachelor’s degree in criminal justice but didn’t end up going to law school. I started in 2015 at KKGQ (Q92 The Beat)/Wichita. In 2017, I started in JULY at KDGS. Whoo Whoo! The 17th was my 5th anniversary here. 1. What got you into radio?
WICHITA, KS
Film Threat

Back to the Drive-In

Perhaps the only good thing that has come from the pandemic is that people are rediscovering what makes a drive-in a unique way to enjoy movies. It’s about as close as one can come to enjoy the communal experience of seeing a motion picture without the dangers of getting close enough to catch deadly pathogens. I grew up in Miami County, Kansas, where one of the delights of living there is the Drive-In at Midway, which is situated between the towns of Paola and Osawatomie. Unfortunately, the indoor theaters in the area closed down around 1980, so this was how many of my fellow geeks discovered the films that made them happy to be alive. If Covid extended a lifeline to what had been a struggling institution, making drive-ins viable in the 21st century is an eternal struggle.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

McPherson now has a Slim Chickens restaurant

MCPHERSON - Slim Chickens has opened a location in McPherson. The restaurant, at 2188 E. Kansas Avenue, is the eighth Slim Chickens location operated by 3PRG Management, LLC, which has Slim Chickens locations throughout Kansas and Missouri, according to a news release from the company. “Growing up in Wichita, we...
MCPHERSON, KS
KAKE TV

Tuesday in Wichita was the hottest day of the year so far

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It got as hot as 107 degrees on Tuesday in Wichita. That number falls just short of the 2006 record of 109 degrees. However, several records were either broken or tied across KAKEland on Tuesday. Medicine Lodge reached 112 degrees and the record was 109 degrees...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Country music star to perform at Prairie Band Casino

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jo Dee Messina is coming to Mayetta to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, September 15th. Messina has nine number one hit songs, 16 top 40 songs, and has sold over five million albums worldwide. She is also the first woman country music history to have three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs. Her breakout song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” made her a breakout name.
MAYETTA, KS
WIBW

Special blood drive to be held in honor of Topeka woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An American Red Cross Blood drive will be held in memory of Angela Ackerman, a Topeka woman who lost her battle with cancer in 2021. The blood drive will take place from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 at Topeka Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Angela...
TOPEKA, KS

