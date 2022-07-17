Arizona Diamondbacks select Mississippi State baseball's Landon Sims in 2022 MLB Draft

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State right-hander Landon Sims hasn’t taken the mound since he tore his UCL in a March 4 start against Tulane.

But his potential, paired with the commonness of Tommy John surgery, ranked above any injury concern in the eyes of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who selected Sims with the 34th pick in Sunday’s first round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

MSU AD JOHN COHEN: Trusts coach Chris Lemonis to right the ship

RANKINGS: Who are Mississippi State's best MLB Draft prospects?

This marks the fourth consecutive draft a Bulldog has been taken in the first round. Sims becomes the third MSU pitcher in four drafts selected in the opening round, joining Will Bednar (2021) and Ethan Small (2019).

Sims’ career in Starkville was highlighted by his back-end work during the team’s national title run in 2021. He served as Mississippi State’s closer, collecting 13 saves to match his 1.44 ERA.

In two seasons as a reliever, Sims recorded a .142 opponents’ batting average.

Sims converted to a starter ahead of the 2022 season — a common role for him at South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia.

He opened the season with seven innings against Long Beach State in which he allowed one run. He followed that up with five one-run innings against Northern Kentucky.

Sims was rolling in his third start through 3⅔ innings. He stuck out 10 batters with no hits allowed when he felt the pop in his elbow every pitcher dreads.

He told the Clarion Ledger in May he knew immediately it was a torn UCL, which meant his career at MSU was over.

Sims has a mid-90s fastball matched by a wipeout slider. As a starter, he was developing a changeup. But his dominance with the fastball encouraged him to minimize his arsenal until it needed expansion, which never came in his shortened season.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.