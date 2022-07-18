ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermantown, MN

Soccer Connections: Hermantown hosts Ukrainian team

By Larissa Milles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERMANTOWN, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- A local youth soccer team welcomed some very special visitors Sunday. The Hermantown Futbol Club’s U16 competitive team welcomed youth teams from Ukraine Sunday. The group of...

cbs3duluth.com

Duluth FC downs FC Columbus to advance in NPSL Playoffs

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - Duluth FC is moving on in the NPSL Playoffs with a 3-1 win over FC Columbus. Kostyantyn Domaratskyy gave the Bluegreens the lead in the very first minute of the game, which held at 1-0 until halftime. Blake Perry and Keegan Chastey would add second-half...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota National Guard recognize 5 local “Outstanding Airmen”

DULUTH, MN-- The Minnesota National Guard honored their Outstanding Airmen of 2021 and 2022 Wednesday in a ceremony held at the Veterans Service Building in St. Paul. Among the 10 Airmen recognized were five from the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth, including; Sgt. Jay Jakeway, Master Sgt. Shannon Housey, Staff Sgt. Alaina Lathrop, Master Sgt. Sterling Hartwick and Senior Airman Madison Moritz.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

DLH travelers can fly Sun Country for same price as MSP

People can soon book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, for the same price as a trip originating from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Sun Country and Landline have teamed up for this special offer, which applies to travel between August 1 and October 31, 2022. That includes complimentary Landline transport to/from Duluth (DLH) & MSP. This deal is only available through August 10.
DULUTH, MN
Hermantown, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Small North Shore city gearing up for Festival of Sail

TWO HARBORS, MN. (KBJR) - Two Harbors is gearing up for its maiden voyage with the Festival of Sail. The festival kicks off the first weekend in August after it was moved from Duluth due to scheduled repairs on the sea wall near where the Tall Ships dock. Business owners...
TWO HARBORS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Eye on Lifestyle: Growing your leadership skills

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - We all are leading something, whether in our homes, offices, or communities. However, struggles can happen in leadership. In this week’s Eye on Lifestyle, Nikki Karnowski of Metamorphosis Coaching, Consulting, and Training shares three tips on how to be a better leader. According...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Christianson, Campbell represent Huskies at NWL Home Run Challenge

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - Jake Christianson and Kristian Campbell represented the Duluth Huskies well at the Northwoods League Home Run Challenge. Christianson hit nine home runs, while Campbell added six as the Great Plains Division downed the Great Lakes Division. Joey Walls of Willmar was the individual champion with...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Sun County: Duluth travelers may now connect for free to MSP

DULUTH, MN-- Good news for all Northland travelers!. The airline announced Monday that Duluth-area travelers can book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, and it is now the same price as a trip originating from MPS. Sun Country and Landline’s partnership includes free Landline transport to and from...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Cloquet, Duluth receive grants to battle flooding

CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - For many Minnesota residents, as the years go by, the seasons seem to feel different. “Minnesota’s climate is becoming warmer and wetter,” said Katrina Kessler, Commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, also known as MPCA. The agency recently created a new...
CLOQUET, MN
Flying Magazine

Cirrus Expands Its Footprint in Duluth

Cirrus Aircraft continues to grow its footprint across the U.S., having made investments in Knoxville, Tennessee, and other locations to serve its fleet of SR series piston airplanes and the SF50 Vision Jet. But it hasn’t turned its back on the town where it all started: Duluth, Minnesota. On...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Have You Seen These Big, Unique Birds Outside This Minnesota Dairy Queen?

Outside a Dairy Queen in a small Minnesota town, you'll find a unique experience and some fun bird watching. My aunt lives in Brainerd and growing up, I would always spend a week there in the winter and a week in the summer. My parents and her would always meet in McGregor since it was the halfway point between there and Duluth. I would personally love it because of the unique experience they have at the Dairy Queen in McGregor.
MCGREGOR, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Wisconsin Point Burial Grounds returning to Fond du Lac Band

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Indigenous burial grounds on Wisconsin Point will soon be returned to the Fond du Lac Band. More than 100 years ago, Wisconsin Point Burial Grounds of the Lake Superior Chippewa were destroyed, with the remains of hundreds of native people moved, to make way for industrial development that never came to be.
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Public input welcomed on Minnesota Power’s new 18% rate increase

DULUTH, MN-- Residents will have one more chance to weigh in on a proposal that could increase your electric bill. Back in November, Minnesota Power proposed an 18% rate increase for its customers. Which comes out to nearly $15 more a month for the average customer. Minnesota Power will hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Following the heat, today we’re stormy

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We are waking up on a warm and humid note with a few scattered showers and storms hit or miss across the Northland. Throughout the day today, there is a shot at a few scatterd showers and thunderstorms. Still, I suspect the vast majority of the late morning and early afternoon is spent dry as temps rise into the 70s lakeside and 80s further inland. As we head towards this evening, a cold front will begin to progress across the Northland. This could spawn a few severe thunderstorms across the Northland. The entirety of the Northland is under a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather, with the most significant threats being strong winds and damaging hail. Most storms should fall below severe standards as we head towards tonight, but we are left with showers and some scattered rumbles of thunder as temperatures fall back into the 60s.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Some rain to start, plenty of sunshine to finish today

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We start our Wednesday with a few wrap-around rain showers as our low pressure spirals its way out of our region. Through the afternoon, we are left with clearing skies giving way to mostly sunny skies for this evening for most. Temperatures again climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will notice that humidity levels are much lower following yesterday evening’s cold front.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lake Superior Brewing to Re-Open at New Location

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior Brewing Company is in the process of putting in the finishing touches to it’s new location in the East Lakeside Neighborhood. Owners Sarah and Seth Maxim purchased the company two years ago and decided to make it their own while preserving the company’s legacy in making classic old world beers.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman stabbed man in Duluth park

DULUTH, Minn. -- A woman has been charged in the Thursday stabbing of a man at Lilliput Park in Duluth.Crystal Rose Sargent, 39, was charged with assault in the second degree.Upon arrival at the scene of the assault, officers say they found a male who had a stab wound on his upper left back that was bleeding heavily. The victim told officers Sargent stabbed him.One witness told officers that Sargent had stabbed the victim and she had to intervene to stop her from stabbing the victim a second time. A second witness said they saw Sargent approach the victim with a metallic object in her hand before striking him.According to the charges, all witnesses interviewed said that Sargent attacked the victim without being provoked.Officers collected a bloody knife at the crime scene that Sargent allegedly used to attack the victim.Police were able to locate Sargent near the scene shortly after arriving. When she was approached, officers reported she said, "I didn't stab anyone."The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds. The extent of his injuries is unknown. 
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Be Aware of Beach Advisories Along North Shore

DULUTH, Minn. – With hot weather expected the next several days, beaches in the Northland should be busy. There could be additional dangers than just the colder water temperatures along the North Shore. Earlier this week the Minnesota Department of Health placed advisories to not enter the waters of...
DULUTH, MN

