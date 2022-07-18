Food on the GGUSD’s menu

Most people who want a swimming pool but don’t have a big enough yard to fit one either join a YMCA or befriend a neighbor who does have one. But Ashley Clark’s Newport Beach, California–based clients had a different idea: They bought the single-story house next door, plopped in a pool, and created a streamlined pathway lined with plants connecting the two properties. “There are a lot of reasons why we kept it two separate parcels with two separate addresses,” says Clark, the founder of local design studio Skout. The biggest one was for resale: If ever the family of five were to leave the area, they could sell each of the places separately a lot more easily than they could as one big compound. Down the road, all they’d have to do is put the fence back up and—voilà—ready to list.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO