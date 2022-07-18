ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food on the GGUSD’s menu

By OC Tribune Staff
Cover picture for the articleFood issues are on the menu for Tuesday’s meeting of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education. The board will consider food prices for students and adults for 2022-2023 school year. No...

orangecoast.com

Celebrate National Hot Dog Day at These O.C. Restaurants

Owner Scott Browning used his passion for brats to create Pacific Coast Hot Dogs in 1995. Only using fresh ingredients and all-beef franks. Enjoy a regular hot dog with mustard, ketchup, onion, and relish or a BBQ bacon dog. The menu also includes premium shakes and floats. 3438 East Chapman Ave., Orange, https://pacificcoasthotdogs.com/home.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Just Peachy: The Donut Man's Famous Peach Treats Are Back

July can be so scorchy that finding signs of change, and observing the flow of time and the march of the seasons, can sometimes be something of a challenge. But if you're in Southern California, you can locate those annual rites that tell us August is on approach. It might be the huge sunflowers at local farms reaching full burst-a-tude, or events like a Tomato Tasting Happy Hour, which is yummily popping up in Highland Park.
GLENDORA, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Baja Inspiration in Surf City

Downtown Huntington Beach has a plethora of restaurants, but there’s always room for one more, especially if it comes courtesy of Sharkeez Restaurant Group. Sandbar Cocina y Tequila opened on June 9 on Main Street, just a couple of blocks from Coast Highway, and has been an instant hit with visitors and locals.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Smash burgers make waves in OC at new pop-up

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Jolly Burger is introducing the "smash burger" trend to Orange County. The new pop-up focuses on simplicity and quality at local breweries and catering events. Find out where Jolly Burger will be next on Instagram.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

OC’s First Kosher-Certified Bakery Opens in Spectrum

Orange County’s eclectic collection of bakery businesses has a new entry. The Blessed Braid, described as OC’s only bakery that offers kosher certified products, recently set up shop at the Oaks Pavilion, a small collection of retailers in the Oaks Canyon office complex in the Irvine Spectrum, near the intersection of Laguna Canyon Road and Alton Parkway.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Breakfast Served Well at Newport Beach’s OEB

Canada has given the world so many wonderful things: Neil Young, ice hockey, Keanu Reeves and poutine. Yes, nothing says Canada like a nice serving of French fries and cheese curds drowned in gravy. I had my first helping of poutine some 20 years ago at a food truck in...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

OC Fair aims to keep activities affordable despite inflation

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Orange County Fair is open now through Aug. 14 with plenty of activities, including concerts, carnival rides, animal exhibits and unique fair food. Despite rising inflation and high costs, organizers and vendors are trying to keep the event affordable for fairgoers of all ages.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountyzest.com

Movies on the Lawn at Irvine Spectrum Center Are Coming to a Close

The last two outdoor movie nights at Irvine Spectrum Center for Summer 2022 are quickly approaching on Sundays, July 24 and 31 at 7:30pm!. Gather the family or the squad, grab some snacks from your favorite shop and settle in for an evening of magic on the Giant Wheel Lawn.
IRVINE, CA
lb908.com

Purple Trees and Block Party Please

Long Beach locals are no strangers to the vivid purple flowers of the Jacaranda tree. There are over 6,500 of them throughout the city! For many people, the return of their blooms symbolize summertime, and We Love Long Beach helps neighborhoods organize their very own Jacaranda Fest to celebrate!. We...
LONG BEACH, CA
domino

This Family of Five’s Epic Backyard Is Actually on the Neighboring Property

Most people who want a swimming pool but don’t have a big enough yard to fit one either join a YMCA or befriend a neighbor who does have one. But Ashley Clark’s Newport Beach, California–based clients had a different idea: They bought the single-story house next door, plopped in a pool, and created a streamlined pathway lined with plants connecting the two properties. “There are a lot of reasons why we kept it two separate parcels with two separate addresses,” says Clark, the founder of local design studio Skout. The biggest one was for resale: If ever the family of five were to leave the area, they could sell each of the places separately a lot more easily than they could as one big compound. Down the road, all they’d have to do is put the fence back up and—voilà—ready to list.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Huntington Beach

World famous and known as Surf City U.S.A., Huntington Beach has gained a big name for big waves but offers much more. Desmond Shaw gives us a rundown of the many things you can do off the Orange County coast.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

