ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

Vermont man allegedly slept while 3-year-old grandson nearly drowned in pool

By Susannah Sudborough
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The man has been charged with cruelty to a child.

A Newport, Vermont, man has been charged with cruelty to a child after he allegedly slept while his 3-year-old grandson nearly drowned in a pool.

Police said in a news release that 46-year-old Kevin West has been issued a court summons.

Police said that on July 5, they learned of a near-drowning that happened earlier in the day at a home on Sias Avenue.

A 3-year-old boy had been found unresponsive in the water and was taken to a nearby hospital by a family member, they said.

Police said they opened an investigation into the matter, and later determined that West had been responsible for supervising the child at the time of the incident. He allegedly fell asleep while sitting near the pool.

Police said they determined that the child had been playing near the side of the pool when he fell in. They said the child was in the water for several minutes before other family members returned home and rescued him.

Police said the child is currently alert and responsive and is recovering at a medical facility in Boston.

West will appear in court at a later date.

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont man killed in ATV crash

EDEN, Vt. — A Vermont man died on Tuesday while driving an all-terrain vehicle after he suddenly pulled onto a major roadway. Lewis Jones, 75, of Eden, was hit when he drove his ATV out of a residence and onto VT Route 100 in Eden at about 5:17 p.m.
EDEN, VT
WCAX

Man killed in ATV crash in Eden

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - An Eden man died in an ATV crash with a car Tuesday night. It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Route 100. The Vermont State Police say Lewis Jones, 75, was on an ATV when he pulled out of a home and into the road. They say the driver of a car tried to swerve to miss him, but that both collided in the center of the road. Lewis died at the scene.
EDEN, VT
WCAX

Newport man arrested in connection to attempted robberies

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Newport police have arrested a man they say is connected to several attempted robberies in the area. Police charged William Slingerland, 28, with attempted burglary, unlawful mischief, resisting arrest, and possession of burglary tools. Police say Slingerland was planning to rob a convenience store on Coventry...
NEWPORT, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Vermont#Boston#Police#Violent Crime
mynbc5.com

Burlington police identify person of interest in fatal shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police released new information in the case of the fatal shooting in Burlington. Abdiaziz Abdhikadir, 19, was in court Monday morning after police arrested him Friday. Court documents now show Burlington police are calling him a person of interest in the July 7 fatal shooting.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

18 internal VSP investigations leads to 5 resignations, 1 termination

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont State Police report released Tuesday reveals troopers violated policy a dozen times over a six-month period last year. The synopses of internal investigations details 18 formal, internal VSP investigations into trooper misconduct between July and December of 2021. Internally generated investigations mean the complaint was filed by a co-worker or employee of the department.
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Police: Surveillance video shows suspect in fatal Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police Monday released new surveillance video they say shows a suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old in the Old North End two weeks ago. The July 7 shooting happened on Luck Street near Intervale Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Burlington Police say 21-year-old Hussein...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

St. Johnsbury man accused of trying to sell stolen gun

ST. JOHNSBURY, VT (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury man is under arrest accused of trying to illegally sell a stolen handgun. St. Johnsbury Police say Christian Haines, 28, Saturday allegedly tried to pass the Ruger Mark II pistol and ammunition to an unsuspecting customer. Police say Haines is prohibited from...
NECN

Vt. Man Charged After 3-Year-Old Found Unresponsive in Newport Pool

A Vermont grandfather is facing a child cruelty charge after his 3-year-old grandson was found unresponsive in a pool earlier this month, police announced Friday. Kevin West, 46, of Newport, was issued a court summons to face the charge in connection to the near-drowning on July 5 at a home on Sias Avenue, according to a press release from the Newbury Police Department.
mynbc5.com

Newport police charge grandfather in near drowning of 3-year-old

NEWPORT, Vt. — The grandfather of athree-year-old boy who nearly drowned earlier this month has been charged with cruelty to a child, Newport police said. Kevin West, 46, of Newport, has been issued a court summons after police determined that he allegedly fell asleep while supervising three-year-old Aweyn West at his home.
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for domestic assault in Enosburg Falls

ENOSBURG FALLS — A 34-year-old man was arrested in Enosburg Falls on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance that occurred at a home at around 10:45 p.m. Police allege that James Longley, of Enosburg Falls, caused bodily injury to a household member. Longley was arrested...
ENOSBURG FALLS, VT
mynbc5.com

Swastika spray-painted on Ben & Jerry's shop in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop on Church Street in Burlington was vandalized on Tuesday. A swastika was spray-painted on the front of the building, and an anarchy symbol was painted alongside it. NBC5 crews spotted graffiti in the shape of a swastika around 7...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

No injuries in South Hero garage fire

SOUTH HERO, Vt. — A portable garage fire in South Hero caused black smoke to billow into the air around noon on Sunday. No one was injured in the fire that took place on Eagle Camp Road, but officials say the garage is a total loss. Crews had a...
SOUTH HERO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Burlington man killed during motorcycle crash on I-89

RICHMOND — A 64-year-old man from South Burlington was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Richmond o Thursday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 6:05 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene and identified the deceased driver as Joseph Cafferky. Police say Cafferky’s vehicle, a 1983 BMW...
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

Teen celebrates completion of swim from Vermont to Canada

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont teen is celebrating a major accomplishment after swimming from Vermont to Canada. Margaret Rivard is just 15. She’s from Springfield, New Hampshire, but spends her summers in her family’s lake house in Derby. She’s been swimming since she was little, and watched...
NEWPORT, VT
Boston

Vermont beaches close due to toxic bacteria

Beaches along Lake Champlain closed Wednesday due to an outbreak of blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria. Several Vermont beaches faced closures Wednesday due to blooms of a potentially toxic bacteria in the water. Burlington’s busy North Beach, among other surrounding areas, barred beachgoers from entering the cool water, although temperatures soared...
BURLINGTON, VT
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy