Sacramento, CA

Cannabis businesses now have rebates for security equipment

By Julian Tack
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The City of Sacramento Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) is offering rebates up to $4,000 per cannabis facility and premises.

According to the City of Sacramento, this allows for cannabis businesses to purchase new or upgrade existing security equipment to reinforce facilities and local compliance.

Grant funds received from the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) helped make the rebate program possible.

Security is a priority for the city and the Sacramento Police Department because there have been a wake of recent security breaches targeting cannabis facilities.

The City of Sacramento also said that upgraded security systems can also result in lower insurance premiums for businesses.

For more information on eligibility for rebates, the review process, and more you can visit the City of Sacramento’s website.

