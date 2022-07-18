'People were scattering': Witness recounts moments after downtown GR shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Witnesses say people ran for their lives after shots were fired in downtown Grand Rapids on Sunday.

Four people were injured according to police. A suspect is not in custody.

A witness tells FOX 17 that a fight broke out near the intersection of Cesar E. Chavez Ave. and Oakes St. SW around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Shortly after, the witness says a man brought out a high-powered gun and started shooting.

Ride share driver Jerry Dessey explains what he witnessed. "These two young kids just got into it. First they were fighting on the hood of the car ahead of me and then the next thing you know they were rolling around on the ground and fighting. That's when this guy walks out from behind the car and just opens up. He's shooting right in front of me. I'm just 10 to 12 feet from where he's doing all this.

“People were scattering, people were running into the building [and] just dropping to the ground,” said one man, who asked not to be identified over concerns related to his safety. “I ducked under a table.”

The man, who lives in Grand Rapids, went to the Grand Woods Lounge to meet a friend. He said there were no prior warnings that something may happen just outside the establishment.

The Woods released a statement and said none of its employees or patrons were among those injured.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of the shooting that took place last night at the intersection of Oakes Street and Cesar Chavez Ave. We want to correct some misreporting and confirm that this tragic incident was not connected to The Woods or its patrons. The Woods has always been, and continues to be, a safe venue for all. This tragedy brings to light our deep concern for the increase in violence in the surrounding area and the decrease of police presence, which we have consistently reported to city officials and the Grand Rapids Police Department over the past three years. At The Woods, our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our employees and patrons. It is time local leadership prioritizes the security of our downtown streets so Grand Rapids can be a safe, fun destination for all."

The Woods management

“It was, for the most part, a good time,” said the man. “I didn’t notice anything that looked like somebody had bad intentions or there was going to be bad blood.”

He added while the incident will not stop him from going out in downtown Grand Rapids in the future, he will be more selective.

“I will be choosy about which parts of downtown I’m going to go to… be a little cautious,” said the man.

If you know anything about the case, please call Grand Rapids Police detectives at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or online at SilentObserver.org.