GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - So far this year we have reached eight days of triple digit temperatures and today is no exception. So, how are residents expected to cool off? Well, where I come from the city offers multiple places known as “cooling stations” for residents who need to beat the heat. But, as I found out not a lot of people in Grand Junction have heard of this summertime necessity.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO