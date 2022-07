Jalen Battles’ glove has always played at a Major League-level. Turns out, teams like his bat, too. The former Arkansas shortstop was taken in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB draft on Monday by the Tampa Bay Rays. He hit hit .289/.364/.480 with 10 home runs this past season while combining with Robert Moore at second base to give the Diamond Hogs one of the NCAA’s best double-play combinations.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO