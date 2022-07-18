ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Kendall Jenner Seemingly Hints at Devin Booker Reunion With Weekend Wedding Date Photo

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzzOP_0gj7eKfC00
Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Charlie Neibergall/AP/Shutterstock

Back on? Kendall Jenner seemed to hint at a reunion with Devin Booker after they were spotted attending the same wedding on Saturday, July 16.

The pair were spotted in videos on social media at the wedding of Michael D. Ratner, founder of OBB Media, and Lauren Rothberg, the head of Hailey Bieber‘s skincare brand Rhode. The nuptials took place in Napa, California, and were also attended by NBA star Blake Griffin, manager Scooter Braun, The Hills alums Frankie Delgado and Jen Delgado and Hailey, 25.

The 818 Tequila founder, 26, shared photos of her wedding guest attire via Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 17. She modeled her green Dries van Noten gown in several videos and photos, including one snap with a man behind her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36kCzo_0gj7eKfC00
Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Though their heads were cut off, fans immediately speculated that it could be Booker, 25. The basketball player is 6’5, and the person in Jenner’s photo is clearly towering over the 5’10 model. The man is wearing a simple black blazer and trousers with a white shirt, entirely buttoned at the neck. Social media snaps from various wedding guests show Booker in what appears to be the same outfit at the reception.

Jenner has also recently shared several vacation snaps that followers believe might include the Phoenix Suns player, despite their June breakup. On Thursday, July 14, the Kardashians star shared several vacation photos, including one taken from the backseat of a convertible. Two men appear to be up front. Though their faces are unseen, the one in the passenger seat has a Jack Skellington thigh tattoo that matches one Booker has.

In a video that is part of the same Instagram carousel, a man in googles appeared to be swimming behind the model as she exited the ocean. Fans believe he could be Booker, but the headgear makes identifying the swimmer difficult.

Us Weekly first confirmed the pair split on June 22 after two years together. The two noticeably didn’t mark their anniversary on social media, and insiders revealed they decided to take a break a couple of weeks earlier.

“[Kendall and Devin are] taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what’s mean to be,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

The couple reconsidered their relationship after attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s Italian nuptials in May.

“Kourtney’s wedding really put things into perspective,” the insider explained, adding that the exes were “still super amicable and supportive of each other” despite going their separate ways.

Another source told Us that the reality star and the basketball player wanted to “figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be” and planned to “take this time to focus on themselves.”

Booker and Jenner sparked reconciliation rumors just a couple weeks later when they were spotted sharing a laugh at SoHo House in Malibu, California, in late June. Days later, they stopped at a liquor store in the Hamptons to stock up for July 4th weekend.

“There wasn’t any PDA, but they both looked to be in a great mood,” an eyewitness said.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner: 1st Photo Of Ben Affleck’s Ex Smiling In Lake Tahoe After His Wedding To J.Lo

Jennifer Garner had a huge smile on her face in the first photo that she shared since her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The Alias star, 50, posted a selfie of herself on a beautiful bike ride in Lake Tahoe, California to her Instagram Story, which you can see here, on Sunday, July 17. Shortly after Ben and J.Lo’s wedding, his ex-wife looked very happy out on the sunny day.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Share Intimate Photo, Enjoy Romantic Night Out

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough few months. Back in March, Hailey was hospitalized with a "stroke-like" blood clot in her brain, and she recently said that the stroke has been "taking a little longer to heal" than expected. Justin has been having his own share of health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
State
California State
City
Jenner, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Napa, CA
Napa, CA
Entertainment
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
StyleCaster

Khloé Is Officially Dating Despite Claiming She’s Not Seeing a ‘Soul’—Here’s Her New Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. A quick update? Khloé Kardashian’s dating rumors are circulating after she denied that she’s seeing anyone. People reported that The Kardashians star may be seeing someone new after someone close to her introduced them. According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.” On...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Frankie Delgado
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Devin Booker ‘Likes’ Kendall Jenner’s Stripped-Down Photo After Split

Either Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are having second thoughts about ending their two-year relationship, or all is well between these former lovers. Devin, 25, didn’t let the breakup stop him from clicking the heart button on Kendall’s June 26 Instagram gallery, the one that featured her sunbathing in nothing but a baseball cap. Kendall, 26, returned the favor. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kendall had also “liked” Devin’s June 26 post of him having a “day @ the park” at JaVale McGee’s annual JUGLIFE charity softball game.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Nba#Obb Media#Phoenix Suns#Kardashians
d1softballnews.com

Kylie Jenner ‘slams’ Travis Scott for letting smoke in his photos

After sharing some of his shots on Instagram on Monday, June 11, on which we saw smoke, the lovely American influencer claimed that her current boyfriend is behind this ‘anomaly’ in a tongue-in-cheek tone. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a ‘crazy’ love affair. A...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Spotted Out Together Following Reported Split

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker may not have called it quits on their relationship after all. On June 22, E! News reported that a source close to the "Kardashians" star said the couple "hit a rough patch recently" and decided to break up. However, just four days later, Jenner and Booker were spotted out together at Soho House in Malibu, CA, appearing to be all smiles.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy