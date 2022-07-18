ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

State offers monkeypox vaccine at 11 locations starting Monday

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y89wu_0gj7eApw00

BOSTON - Monday morning 11 new locations will be giving out the monkeypox vaccine.

In early July, the state received 2,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine and designated four facilities to hand out the doses. Now, less than two weeks later, 11 facilities will distribute the doses, including newly added locations in Worcester, New Bedford, Lawrence and Springfield.

The vaccines will be available by appointment only, once a provider confirms a patient is eligible. Since there is a limited supply of vaccines, they are only being given to those most at risk of being exposed to monkeypox. At-risk individuals include those who have had a sexual partner in the past two weeks diagnosed with monkeypox or someone who has been identified to be at risk by contact tracing. The vaccine is a two-dose treatment, with shots administered 28 days apart.

To find a distribution site near you, visit the state's website.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUPE

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Most Educated in United States

Massachusetts is known for many things, Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools as well, so it might not come as a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Local call centers see increased demand after launch of 988 hotline

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVFRAMINGHAM - If you're having a mental health emergency, public health officials are trying to make sure you have a safe, easily accessible space to get help. And it comes in the form of three digits: 9-8-8.The new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number rolled out over the weekend. WBZ's Courtney Cole spoke to Eileen Davis, the Vice President of Mass 211 and the director of one of our local call centers, Call2Talk in Framingham, to learn how they plan to handle the anticipated increase in calls."A typical day at Call2Talk has now forever changed since Saturday," Davis...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Driver involved in deadly NH crash will go to trial Monday

RANDOLPH, N.H. - The former truck driver accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire is about to go on trial.On Wednesday, a jury of 18 people was seated in the case of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, and the trial is scheduled to begin Monday.Prosecutors will try to prove Zhukovskyy was high on drugs when he crashed into members of a motorcycle club in Randolph, New Hampshire, in 2019. The victims, members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Two of the seven people killed were from Lakeville. Zhukovskyy is from West Springfield.Zhukovskyy has a 2014 conviction of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in Massachusetts, and he was released on bail in Connecticut on a similar offense at the time of the 2019 crash.  
RANDOLPH, NH
NECN

Incubation Period For COVID: How Long Should You Quarantine With Virus?

As COVID-19 cases continue to spread across Greater Boston, there may be lingering questions over the quarantine period and how long patients are contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, five Massachusetts counties are now rated at "medium" community level for COVID, including Suffolk, which includes Boston. A handful of other counties across New England are also considered medium risk.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Boston, MA
Vaccines
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
City
Springfield, MA
wateronline.com

Composting Facility Likely Cause Of Massive PFAS Spread In Massachusetts Town

What was designed to be a green-friendly practice in Massachusetts is now being blamed for spreading one of the country’s most notorious drinking water contaminants. The accusations stem from the health decline of Tom and Sue Ryan, who used soil from a business across the street, an organic composting company called Mass Natural. Recently, they found that the water they were consuming contained levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl compounds (PFAS) that were 50 times higher than what the state recommends, and that this neighbor could be the cause.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#The Vaccines
CBS Boston

Miss Massachusetts Teen winner author of anti-bullying kids book

MEDFORD -- Seventeen-year-old Medford teenager Jenna McLaughlin is not only the most recent Miss Massachusetts' Outstanding Teen winner, but also an accomplished writer. During the pandemic, she wrote an anti-bullying children's book."I wanted to write a book because growing up, when I was experiencing bullying, I would always read books to escape," she said. McLaughlin was bullied throughout her life. She says she's always been a little taller, bigger, and into different hobbies than the other kids.  "When I was younger, my first day of second grade, I was pushed down the stairs. I was pushed up against a tree, and...
MEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

High Ozone Prompts Air Quality Alert in Parts of Mass. Wednesday

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for several counties in the state on Wednesday. The alert warns of an anticipated increase in ozone levels in eastern and southeastern parts of the commonwealth, officials said Tuesday. The alert is in eastern parts of Essex County, southern Bristol County and Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston's New COVID Variant Guidance: When Should You Wear a Mask?

Boston issued a new COVID warning on Friday as cases continue to increase, including new mask guidance. Over the past seven days, new COVID cases have increased by 38.9%. These new infections are driving up the city's positivity rate, which stands at just over 10%. There have also been about 151 people in the hospital with COVID each day over the past seven days. Instances of severe illness, however, remain low.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Missing Harvard woman Mary Anderson found dead in Brattleboro, Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vermont – The body of missing Harvard woman Mary Anderson was found in Brattleboro, Vermont Tuesday afternoon. An ex-boyfriend wanted in connection with Anderson's death was shot and killed by police in West Brattleboro Tuesday night.According to Vermont State Police, Anderson's body was found inside her truck, located on Elliot Street in Brattleboro early Tuesday. The truck matched the description of what Massachusetts State Police had been searching for in connection with Anderson's disappearance. An autopsy will confirm her identity and cause of death Wednesday morning.Police announced earlier in the day they were searching for Matthew Davis, 34, of...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
CBS Boston

Rescued Beagles are coming to Massachusetts

SALEM - More beagles are coming to Massachusetts after being saved from a breeding facility in Virginia. The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem are bringing more than 50 beagles to Massachusetts, including eight that are pregnant. "We're focusing on bringing the Beagles to Massachusetts, getting them any medical treatment they need, and finding them the loving homes they deserve," said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley. The organizations believe that at least some of the new beagles will be made available for adoption the week of July 25 and interested adopters can apply via neas.org/adopt or mspca.org/adopt.They are also accepting donations to help care for the beagles.  "It's not easy to find the resources and space needed to care for such a large number of dogs, but our mission is to protect animals and relieve their suffering," Keiley said.  They plan to make four more dog transporting trips to Virginia in the next month. 
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Ex-boyfriend linked to Harvard woman's death spent time in prison

HARVARD - Court records have revealed new information about the violent, criminal past of Matthew Davis, the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Mary Anderson.Davis was killed Tuesday night by police in Brattleboro, Vermont, hours after Anderson's body was found there.Anderson, 23, of Harvard, was reported missing by her family Sunday. She was last seen alive in Hudson, New Hampshire around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Her body was found Tuesday inside her truck on Elliot Street in Brattleboro. Police later said they were searching for her ex-boyfriend Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, as a person of interest in...
HARVARD, MA
CBS Boston

Boston police unions challenge less-than-lethal force rules

BOSTON (AP) - Two police unions in Boston want to roll back limits on when they can use tear gas, pepper spray and other less-than-lethal crowd control methods, which the City Council implemented last year.The two unions are asking a judge to rule on whether the City Council ordinance is valid and enforceable, and also on the validity of an independent board to probe allegations of police misconduct created in January. The Boston Police Superior Officers Federation and the Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society filed the suit Monday in Suffolk County Superior Court.The ordinance came about after Boston police were...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Issues New COVID Warning, Urges Return to Indoor Mask Wearing

COVID cases are once again creeping back up in Boston. New data released Friday from the Boston Public Health Commission shows cases are rising. Over past seven days, new COVID cases have increased by 38.9%. These new infections are driving up the city's positivity rate, which stands at just over 10%. There's also been about 151 people in the hospital with COVID each day over the past seven days.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police: Woman poured beer on T operator, spit at officers

BOSTON - A Boston woman allegedly poured a beer on an MBTA bus driver's head and then spit in the face of police officers when she was arrested. On Tuesday night, Transit Police responded to a call at Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester for a disorderly group onboard an MBTA bus. The T operator said a woman doused him with beer and a male kicked the bus door, leaving it damaged. After a search of the area, police were able to identify the woman as 24-year-old Shatia Butler of Boston. The suspect who allegedly kicked the bus door is a16-year-old male from Roxbury.Officers said Butler resisted being put into the police vehicle after being told she was arrested. She allegedly bit an officer and spit in the face of several others. She also became combative and refused the booking process, authorities said.Butler has several warrants for her arrest in Brockton, Boston, and Dedham for larceny. Authorities said that Butler will be charged with assault & battery on an MBTA employee, four counts of assault & battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. The juvenile male will be summoned to court for malicious Destruction of property.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Starbucks workers strike in Boston

BOSTON - Starbucks workers are on strike in Boston. Workers at the 874 Commonwealth Ave location say they decided to strike due to lack of staff, and inconsistent scheduling.   "Who makes the coffee? We make the coffee! What kind of coffee? Union coffee!" the picketers shouted Monday. They claim the poor treatment began after they voted to unionize. "We are so understaffed that we often don't have all the people to do the cleaning we are supposed to, and we take a lot longer making drinks. It just leads to a lot of customer dissatisfaction as well,"  said Taylor Dickerson who works at the Commonwealth location. Workers plan to picket from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every day until they can come to an agreement with management. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
65K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy