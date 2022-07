NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lobstermen in the Gulf of Maine are helping oceanographers monitor what’s happening in the water deep below the surface. There has been significant warming detected in the Gulf of Maine. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that the area of Stellwagen Bank is warming three times faster than the overall ocean on average. There are also concerns about algae blooms and too much dissolved oxygen in the water which is dangerous to marine life.

MAINE STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO