KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people have been arrested in the case of a family van and wheelchair that was stolen after a Tennessee Smokies game. The Millsaps family was leaving a Smokies game on July 15 around 11 p.m. when their van had to be left on I-40 West at Strawberry Plains Pike after it had overheated. When Wesley Millsaps returned to fix the van, it was gone according to a police report. The van was adapted to accommodate their son Mason, a 14-year-old with cerebral palsy. It also contained his specialized stroller chair.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO