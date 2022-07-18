ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

West Virginia’s criminal abortion law goes to court

By Brad McElhinny
Metro News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, which could be responsible for applying criminal penalties under West Virginia’s revived felony abortion law from the 1800s, says in a court filing that it is confident the governor and legislators will clarify state policy. There are no current or specific plans...

wvmetronews.com

Comments / 10

Binna
3d ago

All I keep hearing is let the states decide. And a woman can always go to another state if she needs an abortion. Well, this wold make that a lie. You’ve effectively tied everyone’s hand and forced women to give birth. If a state decides to jail people for a difficult decision, and those who help them then y’all better realize that none of you are safe. Your privacy is done.

Reply(1)
10
Bryson England
2d ago

I don't know what's unclear? Seems very clear. You do an abortion, you are guilty of a felony. You kill the woman you are guilty of murder. What's so hard to understand?

Reply(2)
2
