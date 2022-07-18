ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

High temperatures can be dangerous to people with Alzheimer’s disease

By Dallas Haggerty
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With summer temperatures nearing 100 degrees, it’s important to keep tabs on people with Alzheimer’s disease. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 58,000 Arkansans suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.

The association has tips for people who have loved ones with Alzheimer’s:

  • Make a plan
  • Pay attention at night
  • Prepare for behavioral changes
  • Stay hydrated
  • Stay indoors
  • Stay informed
NWA residents invited to Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Harrison Sand, a care consultant manager, offers immediate advice to fellow caretakers.

“This is a time where you want to make sure that their AC is working,” Sand said. “They have cool water, they’re going to a cool place during the daytime and even at nighttime right now, the night highs are still pretty high.”

The Alzheimer’s Association is available to help families toward taking the necessary precautions during this hot weather. The association can be contacted at 800-272-3900.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

