RHOA Recap: Things Worsen Between Kenya & Marlo

Sheree Whitfield is on Kandi Burruss’ radar for her onscreen actions. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss hasn’t been feeling some of the comments made by Marlo Hampton. Marlo has accused Kandi of being promiscuous. Plus, she has criticized Kandi’s charity efforts. And she said that Kandi hasn’t done enough to help the “Black culture.” Marlo has also been critical of Kandi’s marriage. She’s accused Kandi of taking care of Todd Tucker financially. To no surprise, this also didn’t sit well with Todd. He doesn’t appreciate being dragged into RHOA drama. Todd also wants people to acknowledge his individual career achievements. This is something he has discussed on the current season. It hasn’t been easy to be in Kandi’s shadow when he has his own success.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO