Most valuable quarters in circulation worth at least $1,000 – do you have one in your spare change?

QUARTERS can be a rare and prized possession.

Many collectors will pay big bucks depending on date, mintage, and design details.

The US Mint made its first quarter in 1796.

Since then, many are still around and only growing in value.

Some valuable quarters in circulation are the Seated Liberty Quarters, the Draped Bust Quarters, and some Barber Quarters.

Experts have said that these kinds of quarters can go for over $600,000.

If you think your coins are valuable, a great website to check is eBay.

Just search the full coin name, select the "sold" listing and then toggle the search to "highest value”.

If you find some that are rare and valuable, try selling them on eBay or through a specialist site such as Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

Below are some of the most valuable quarters in circulation.

1806 Draped Bust Quarter - $1,145

Only 206,124 Draped Bust Quarters were minted

This particular coin was minted in Philadelphia and designed by Robert Scot, who engraved many of the United State's early coins, according to USA Coin Book.

Mr Scot was appointed the chief engraver of the US Mint in Philadelphia in 1793 and designed both varieties of the coin, including the Small Eagle and Heraldic Eagle.

The value of these coins is found in the mintage as only ​​206,124 were minted.

After 33 bids, the quarter sold on eBay in July for an impressive $1,145.

1896 S Barber Silver Quarter - $1,525

These Barber Quarters feature two different mint mark features

These quarters were minted in San Francisco and had a fairly low mintage - only 188,039.

They were designed by Charles E Barber, who became the Mint’s sixth chief engraver and served in the post until his death in 1917, according to the Smithsonian.

Barber quarters are known for their design.

Most have 13 stars on both front and back of the coin and Lady Liberty facing right and wearing a laurel wreath on the heads, or obverse side.

This particular coin finds its value in the grade and definition of its mint mark found on the obverse.

After 36 bids, the Barber Quarter sold on eBay for $1,524.99.

1913 S Barber Liberty Quarter - $1,592

These Barber Quarters are made from 90% Silver, 10% Copper

This rare coin was minted in San Francisco where only 40,000 were produced.

The 1913 one is particularly rare in the Barber Quarter series and second rarest to the 1901-S Quarter, according to Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS).

Some of these quarters have a die crack that connects the lower right loop of the '3' with the bust, to the left of the tip.

Some die cracks continue from the bottom of the '3' until it hits the rim.

A late die state happens through normal wear of the die as it strikes the coin.

It's not typically considered an error although some collectors do as die cracks tend to get worse over the coin's life.

Because the mintage is so low, the crack could be the reason for the early retirement of the dies, only adding to their value.

This coin sold on eBay after 25 bids.

1923 S Standing Liberty Quarter - $1,637

The 1923 Standing Liberty Quarter were designed by Hermon A. Mac Neil

This 1923 quarter was minted in San Francisco where 1.36million were produced.

The mint mark can be found on the obverse and is slightly hidden.

This coin was designed by Hermon A. MacNeil in 1916, after he produced and submitted the design.

The obverse features a Standing Liberty holding a shield in her right hand and in her left hand she holds an olive branch.

The reverse showcases a flying eagle with stars along the rim.

The value of these quarters comes from the few that have survived, according to Coin Study.

While millions of them were produced, not many are still around.

Additionally, the Standing Liberty quarter was also produced in Philadelphia where just under 10million were minted.

Those coins have no mint mark, which is generally how collectors can identify their mint location.

After 19 bids, the coin sold on eBay for $1,637.

A rare circulated half dollar has sold for $3,523 online – why it’s so valuable and how you can find one too.

Plus, this antique silver dollar sells for $5,550 – how to spot this rare coin in your collection.