The Seward County United Way is asking the community to help put the tools of success in the hands of school children in the form of school supplies. The United Way will be hosting two “Stuff the Bus” Collection Events and needs your help. The first event will take place on July 29th from 10:00am-4:00pm outside of Dillons. The second event will be the following day, July 30th from 9:00am-12:00pm outside of Walmart. School supplies of all types are needed, paper, pencils, pens, folders, glue, erasers, etc. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Volunteers are needed.

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO