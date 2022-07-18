Bristol takes series finale from Pulaski, 9-6

Tamara Joy Blue Wingo, age 63 of Dublin, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Homestead, FL on December 2, 1958, and is the daughter of Fabia Carol Oskierko Blue, and the late Clyde McNeil Blue, Jr. Tammy was known by many as “the flower lady”. She loved her yard and all of her beautiful flowers and plants. She had many clients in the New River Valley, as she was a hard worker, and adored every one of them. She was always bringing fresh flowers from her yard to people around town, and always gave her best at the homes of her clients. Tammy was a unique, one of a kind woman, with her witty, funny, silly, personality. She was loved by many, and could always bring a smile to anyone’s face. She absolutely loved eccentric things, and filled her home with them. She was beautiful, energetic and so full of life! She was always bragging on her two daughters, Stashia and Cady, and absolutely adored her son-in-law, Bobby.

DUBLIN, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO