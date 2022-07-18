ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

Bristol takes series finale from Pulaski, 9-6

pcpatriot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pulaski River Turtles fall to the Bristol State Liners late in a 9-6 loss on Sunday night. Bristol attacked first, scoring four runs in the top of the second. A 2 RBI single by second baseman Tahir Muelens put Bristol up 2-0, then a 2 RBI double by left fielder...

pcpatriot.com

earnthenecklace.com

Jessica Burns Leaving WCYB: Where Is the Bristol Meteorologist Going?

Bristol, Tennessee, residents turned to Jessica Burns on News 5 WCYB for all the latest weather updates and local news over the past two years. But now, the meteorologist is moving on to the next step of her career. Jessica Burns announced she is leaving the station this month, and naturally, WCYB viewers had questions. They especially want to know why she is leaving and where she is going. Fortunately for her social media followers, Jessica Burns provided all the answers about her departure from WCYB.
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

Upcoming FedEx distribution center to bring jobs to Bristol, Virginia

Bristol, Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum said over social media on Wednesday that FedEx Ground plans to open a distribution center in the Exit 7 area. According to Farnum, the City of Bristol and Washington County, Virginia collaborated to bring the upcoming 251,000 square-foot facility to Bonham Road, just outside of city limits.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Meet the Mayor: Abingdon Mayor, Derek Webb

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield sat down with Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb to discuss his leadership background and ongoing projects throughout the city. Have a question for the Mayor who represents the city or county where you live in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia? Email them to KGrosfield@WJHL.com.
ABINGDON, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Austin belts walk-off double to win state title and earn MVP honors

PULASKI, July 11 — It’s the situation athletes dream of…two outs in the last inning, two men on base, down by one…full count. That’s the situation that Chayse Austin found himself in at the 12U Major/60 state tournament in Pulaski on July 11. The Shenandoah 12U All-Stars had their backs against the wall — literally one pitch from elimination…and then…
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

Hot dog! The Wienermobile is making its way to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Have you ever seen a hot dog on wheels? This is your chance – the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making its way to the Star City soon. On Tuesday, Keagan, better known as “Chili Cheez Keagz” and the driver of the Wienermobile, announced that the hot dog on wheels will be in Roanoke from July 21 to July 24.
ROANOKE, VA
WJHL

Bear spotted mauling deer on shores of Watauga Lake

Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic imagery and descriptions of predatory animal behavior. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a video posted to Facebook Monday, an Elizabethton man found a black bear in the middle of a hunt that left a whitetail deer fighting for its life. According to the post, Dustin Tolley and a […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wfirnews.com

Smith Mountain, Claytor Lake power stations expect to step it up this week

The Smith Mountain Lake and Claytor lake hydroelectric power stations are expected to increase their power production this week, thanks to hot summer weather — and when that happens, it will raise currents and water levels downstream with little notice. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:. FROM APPALACHIAN POWER:...
ROANOKE, VA
Blake Wood
WBIR

Body of Appalachian Trail hiker found in Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. — The body of an Appalachian Trail hiker was found in Washington County, Virginia, early Sunday, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office. Police found the body of 55-year-old Michael Charles Lombardo, of Dunnellon, Florida, in a tent about a mile from the trail off Mountain City Road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Packed lineup to rock Kingsport’s Fun Fest July 21-23

A packed lineup is set to perform at Fun Fest in Kingsport this week. Taking the stage at J. Fred Johnson Stadium includes Colt Ford, Zach Williams, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and more. Williams will kick off the Sunset Concert Series on Thursday night, followed by Jamey Johnson and Colt Ford on Friday, then legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd wraps up Fun Fest on Saturday.
KINGSPORT, TN
wfxrtv.com

How the pandemic is impacting Virginia restaurants

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — As hospitality businesses seek to bounce back after the pandemic, there have been recent dining frustrations in the Roanoke Valley. Some restaurant owners and customers fear that things may never get back to pre-pandemic levels of service. The manager at Cabo Fish Taco in Roanoke...
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Tamara Joy Blue Wingo

Tamara Joy Blue Wingo, age 63 of Dublin, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Homestead, FL on December 2, 1958, and is the daughter of Fabia Carol Oskierko Blue, and the late Clyde McNeil Blue, Jr. Tammy was known by many as “the flower lady”. She loved her yard and all of her beautiful flowers and plants. She had many clients in the New River Valley, as she was a hard worker, and adored every one of them. She was always bringing fresh flowers from her yard to people around town, and always gave her best at the homes of her clients. Tammy was a unique, one of a kind woman, with her witty, funny, silly, personality. She was loved by many, and could always bring a smile to anyone’s face. She absolutely loved eccentric things, and filled her home with them. She was beautiful, energetic and so full of life! She was always bragging on her two daughters, Stashia and Cady, and absolutely adored her son-in-law, Bobby.
DUBLIN, VA
pcpatriot.com

Taking It To The Streets offering youths chance to see Eddie James in Galax

Let’s pack the busses with kids for Eddie James. Taking It To The Streets Crusade, Event and Missions Center is called to the work and ministry of Jesus Christ, which He commanded in Mark 16:15. In order to fulfill His calling, we go, according to the Word of God, carrying ourselves as representatives of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Many times, we will venture out to different communities and whether it be preaching, singing, rendering aid, or attending a worship event, we welcome those who will come on board with us, sharing the love and the Word of Jesus.
GALAX, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Dollar Days at Bays offers fun at a bargain price

KINGSPORT — In honor of Fun Fest, Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium offered barge rides and planetarium showings for a mere dollar. Organizers called Tuesday’s event Dollar Days at Bays. The idea for the event was formulated by a Bays Mountain staff member in an effort to bring...
KINGSPORT, TN
WDBJ7.com

Traffic resumes along VA-40 in Rocky Mount after crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash has closed VA-40 in Rocky Mount near Booker T. Washington HWY; VA-122N/S. Drivers can expect delays. According to VDOT, Route 122 is also experiencing unknown lane impacts.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wcyb.com

Power restored to Abingdon customers

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Power has been restored to customers in Abingdon, according to Appalachian Power. --- A power outage is impacting nearly 1,000 customers in Abingdon, according to Appalachian Power (AEP). The outage is impacting areas near Valley Street and Russell Road. The outage map indicates the...
ABINGDON, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Cody Douglas Saford Semones

Cody Douglas Saford Semones, age 26 was brought into this world June 25, 1996 and departed this life for a better one July 16, 2022. “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning nor crying nor pain any more, for the former things have passed away” – Revelations 21:4.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WJHL

TDOT: Crash on I-26 near Gray exit caused congestion

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 West caused delays in Washington County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map states a single-vehicle crash occurred near mile marker 12.6 shortly after 1 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., both westbound...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

