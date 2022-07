FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Davey Wright put his kayak in the water last month, thinking he would go out for a short fishing trip. At a sand bar two and a half miles out on June 27, he lent his kayak to a fellow boater who he says must have somehow damaged it; because hours later, all alone, paddling home, it began to sink.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO