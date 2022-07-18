Pittsburgh police find teen girl who had been missing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after being shot while playing video games inside his home. Pittsburgh Police said the boy and a 19-year-old were shot in the city's Sheraden neighborhood on Monday night. Mocha Gary is the grandmother of 10-year-old Taevon Lane. She said he was playing video games when he was shot after someone opened fire outside the home. The boy, who is headed into the fourth grade, spent much of Tuesday recovering at UPMC Children's Hospital. "The love of my life," Gary said. She said Monday night was a simple night in the family's house on...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO