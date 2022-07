Former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson is finding himself making a fairly smooth transition to the NFL. The first-round pick of the Washington Commanders says his move to the NFL is being helped by guidance from his new head coach with Washington, Ron Rivera. And according to Dotson, Rivera has a similar approach to football and life as his former head coach at Penn State, James Franklin. “There are a lot of similarities,” Dotson said, according to Sports Illustrated. “If there was an opportunity that we had to change our lives, coach Franklin would be all for it. I’m extremely...

