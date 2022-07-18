ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers MLB Draft Thread

By Harrison_Freuck
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the 2022 MLB Draft! The Orioles kicked things off Sunday night by taking former major leaguer Matt Holliday’s son, Jackson Holliday, with the No. 1 overall pick. The Brewers first pick was at No. 27, where they took Eric...

CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
Yardbarker

Vaccination status could make Brewers front-runners to trade for Royals' Andrew Benintendi

The Milwaukee Brewers have been linked to Kansas City Royals’ outfielder Andrew Benintendi for months. However, so have many other teams with better farm systems. In particular, the New York Yankees recently showed strong interest in the All-Star outfielder. A recent development, though, has taken New York and nearly every contending American League team out of the running for Benintendi.
The Associated Press

Orioles draft 7-foot pitcher, would be tallest ever in MLB

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles aimed high with their 13th-round draft pick. A full seven feet — and that’s before their new pitching prospect gets on the mound. The O’s selected 7-foot left-hander Jared Beck from Saint Leo University with the first pick in Round 13 of baseball’s amateur draft Tuesday. If Beck makes it to the majors, he’d pass 6-foot-11 pitchers Sean Hjelle and Jon Rauch as the tallest player in major league history. Beck struck out 105 batters in 68 1/3 innings for Division II Saint Leo this season, posting a 3.95 ERA. He’s also pitched summer ball for the Savannah Bananas, where he stood out on a minor league club focused more on wacky entertainment than player development.
Yardbarker

Cubs MLB Draft 2022: Draft Picks for Rounds 6-10

The Chicago Cubs were busy on Day Two of the 2022 MLB Draft. After selecting SS Christopher Paciolla, RHP Nazier Mule, and RHP Brandon Birdsell in rounds three through five, respectively, the Cubs continued to add arms. Ironically enough, all five players in rounds six through ten are right-handed pitchers.
NBA Analysis Network

This Bucks-Pacers Trade Sends Myles Turner To Milwaukee

Injuries are the worst aspect of professional sports. Just ask the Milwaukee Bucks. They won the NBA championship in 2020-21. With that in mind, you may want to limit the sympathy you extend them. At the same time, they may have been able to defend their title in 2021-22 –...
All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers in the NBA: 2022 Summer league recap

The Wisconsin Badgers have two players currently on NBA rosters for the 2022 season, with Frank Kaminsky signing with the Atlanta Hawks and Johnny Davis beginning his career with the Washington Wizards as the team's first-round pick. Davis joined four other former Badgers for the 2022 NBA Summer League, all...
