FRESNO, Texas - Authorities in Fort Bend County are working to track down who may own a pack of dogs that killed a 71-year-old man in Fresno on Monday. The animals pounced on Freddy Garcia in the 4300 block of Mark Terrace Lane, as he was walking to the store, the sheriff’s office says. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO